The opportunities were dwindling for Jackson Holliday.
Holliday, Stillwater High’s senior shortstop, was eyeing a national high school record, but he didn’t have much time to eclipse it. With about a week left in the season, a representative of Prep Baseball Report had informed Matt Holliday that his oldest son was approaching the single-season mark for hits.
Recording the coveted 89th hit wouldn’t be easy, yet Jackson Holliday found a way.
Rain postponed games. The Pioneers got an unlucky postseason draw, landing in Owasso’s regional to face a formidable pitching staff. Despite factors working against him, Holliday continued to do what he had done all season – put the ball into play.
“We were pushing it towards the end, once we got into the regional,” Holliday said. “Luckily, I was able to get enough hits during that to break it. It’s probably one of the neatest things that I’ve ever had the opportunity to accomplish.”
Holliday, the News Press All-Area Spring Baseball Player of the Year, has grown up immersed in big-time sports moments. If he marked a United States map with cities where he’s competed in travel ball games and prestigious events, the pins would extend from coast to coast, from New York to St. Louis to San Diego. He has known life as a traveler, but his career burgeoned throughout four years at Stillwater High, where his father and uncle had established their baseball roots.
Although Stillwater fell to state champion Owasso in the regional finals, it didn’t happen before Holliday tallied his 89th hit as the Pioneers defeated Muskogee. Surpassing the 88-hit record Carl Albert alumnus J.T. Realmuto reached in 2010, Holliday put an exclamation point on an illustrious senior season with the Pioneers. The numbers are monstrous: a team-high 17 home runs, 79 RBIs, 30 stolen bases, a .685 batting average and a .749 on-base percentage.
His motivation is simple during an at-bat: avoid striking out. Fortunately for Holliday, he rarely had to endure the disappointment of heading to the dugout after seeing an umpire make a clenched fist for the dreaded third time. Opposing pitchers managed to fan him only seven times all season.
He could rally if he fell behind in the count, but jumping ahead from the beginning put him at ease.
“I tried to attack early in the counts where I didn’t have to be in that position to where I had to defend and hopefully not rely on umpires,” Holliday said. “ … (I was) just trying to be ahead in counts and whenever I get my pitch, not really missing.”
Game after game, Holliday maximized his final year in a Pioneer jersey.
On March 30, Holliday smashed three home runs, including one in the pivotal seventh inning, to help Stillwater come back for an 18-17 walk-off win against Tulsa Union. On April 12, he hit a grand slam and another home run in the second inning, energizing the Pioneers as they rolled past Bartlesville, 21-11.
Double-digit scores were normal. The offense flowed through No. 2 hitter Holliday, but it didn’t stop with him.
His brother, Ethan, followed in the three-hole and recorded 10 home runs as a freshman. Cleanup batter Gage Gundy also enhanced the power-hitting, adding 14 home runs.
Instead of letting the season’s ending define it, Holliday points to those offensive highlights as the moments that stand out.
“We had a great season, and everybody got closer, and we all had a great bond,” Holliday said. “It was awesome.”
For some squads, the presence of a projected top-5 MLB Draft prospect could disrupt team chemistry.That wasn’t the case for Stillwater.
Despite Holliday’s status as a rising star and oldest son of a decorated MLB player, he didn’t let his quiet confidence mushroom into an arrogant attitude toward teammates. Coach Jimmy Harris saw how Holliday stayed true to himself.
“He never acts like he’s above the game, ever,” Harris said. “He is as fun a guy as there is to be around. He’s a really neat, lighthearted guy once you get to know him and he gets to know you a little bit.”
Holliday’s reserved yet down-to-earth demeanor might be similar to his dad’s, but in the town where Matt Holliday’s career flourished, Jackson forged a path that is uniquely his.
As a senior, Jackson complemented his rare batting average with a .980 fielding percentage at shortstop, distinguishing himself from his dad, who built his MLB career as a left fielder.
“We’ve kind of got our own separate type of games,” Jackson said. “We don’t compare or anything. We rooted for him for a really long time, and now he’s rooting for me.”
After going on cross-country trips from one MLB park to the next throughout Matt’s career, the Holliday family settled in Stillwater.Now, Jackson has the choice to either stay at least one more year or return to the roving lifestyle of his childhood. Whether he goes pro or spends a season playing for his uncle Josh at OSU, Stillwater has already served as the setting for Jackson’s emergence as a baseball phenom.
“It’s neat to kind of chase (Matt’s) legacy at Stillwater, and Josh’s,” Holliday said. “And now me and Ethan get to kind of redo it.
“… It’s been fun to have our whole family here and be able to see them almost every day, and we all support each other, and then in a few years, Josh’s son Brady will be on the team with Ethan, so it’s a full circle kind of thing.”
Ben Hutchens contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.