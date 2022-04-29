Janiyah Williams uses her mid-range jump shot as her superpower.
Opponents have to zero in on her when the basketball is in her hands, and if they do, good luck stopping her.
She dribbles on the perimeter. Then she swiftly evades her defender with a crossover, maybe using a smooth spin move if she wants to add pizzazz. The sequence is automatic: pull up inside the 3-point line, float like she has springs in her feet, swish the ball through the hoop.
During one varsity season on the Stillwater High girls’ basketball team, freshman guard Williams established herself as a game-changer on offense. When the postseason arrived, she recognized her role in propelling the Lady Pioneers past higher-ranked contenders for a spot in the Class 6A state tournament.
“I was like, ‘I’m going to do anything I can to get us as far as we possibly can,’” Williams said.
Her signature jumper was only one of many elements she needed to incorporate into her game. Williams told herself what she had to do: Score in double digits in each playoff matchup. Be a playmaker on both ends of the court. Focus on rebounding.
Living up to those high expectations, Williams helped the No. 9 Lady Pioneers achieve something they hadn’t done in her lifetime. With consistent contributions and immediate leadership on Stillwater’s winding road to the state tournament, Williams is the Stillwater News Press All-Area Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year.
“It was really exciting to watch her grow,” coach Kendra Kilpatrick said. “She continued to grow the entire season.”
As Williams made strides, so did her team.
For the first time since 2005, Stillwater (14-14) advanced to state, fighting through the Class 6A East Area losers’ bracket and upsetting third-ranked Putnam City West to secure a berth in the quarterfinals.
After the standout season, Williams became the first Stillwater freshman to receive first-team Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference recognition. Not including honorable mentions, she was also the only freshman named to The Oklahoman’s Super 5, Big All-City and Class 6A All-State teams this year.
Her extensive resume includes national honors. Williams is one of only 25 girls in the country to make the Class of 2025 HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings espnW Watch List.
“It definitely feels good because it just shows me that people are noticing what I’m doing on the court,” Williams said.
College coaches have done the same, attending her practices and watching her stuff the stat sheet in games. Williams – who has received 18 Division I offers – set the Lady Pioneers’ single-season scoring record with 492 points.
She averaged 18.9 points per game, 5.8 rebounds per game and two steals per game.
Williams also accomplished her goal of reaching double figures in every playoff matchup, adding at least 20 points in two of the five postseason games.
To get there, she constantly worked behind the scenes. Each day after practice, Williams took an extra step. Sometimes, she trained at the YMCA. Other times, she ran two miles on Stillwater’s track – somehow, she had energy left at the end of a long day.
“I always did something every day on my own just to make sure I’m always one step ahead in keeping myself healthy and in the best shape so I can perform the best I can on the court,” Williams said.
Kilpatrick worked with Williams, too. The freshman’s talent was undeniable. Kilpatrick said she’s never seen a high school girl with a mid-range game as good as Williams’, but everyone on the team had areas of potential improvement.
With Williams, Kilpatrick focused on defense. They reviewed film together and took note of ways Williams could fine-tune her techniques.
“She’s already a force, but she is just going to be unstoppable once her defensive game is developed as much as her offensive game,” Kilpatrick said.
After progressing through the season, Williams had to handle a roadblock. She missed a couple of late-season games while she had COVID-19, and when she returned, she noticed the lingering fatigue.
“It was definitely mentally challenging because I didn’t feel like myself, and I was so tired,” Williams said.
Although she was continuing to regain strength in the postseason, determination guided her.
Williams bounced back, and the Lady Pioneers clawed their way through the playoffs. After defeating PC West, Williams and her teammates swarmed the bench and rushed to their locker room at Will Rogers High in Tulsa, cheering and spraying water in celebration. It’s one of her favorite memories with this team, she said.
After one season with the Lady Pioneers, Williams is leaving Stillwater. She hasn’t yet announced her new destination. Her varsity career with the Lady Pioneers, though brief, left a lasting impact on the program and its record books.
No matter where she goes, Williams is motivated to do more. She’s constantly looking for new moves, clever techniques and creative ways to keep opponents on their toes.
“I’m really focusing on improving my own game because I always want to improve; I always want to get better,” Williams said. “...And hopefully winning a ring. That’s one of my other big goals is just winning a state ring.”
