Kennedy Hight wanted to improve after earning a gold medal in the 400-meter run for the second straight year at state.
She had no way to stand higher on the podium, but she could get faster. Hight, then a sophomore at Perry High, needed to figure out how to decrease her time in her best event before participating in the Meet of Champions, where the top runners from every Oklahoma high school class would compete.
Hight trained alone. Only 10 days after the Class 3A championship ended, she arrived at the Meet of Champions and won the 400 with a personal record of 57.40 seconds, shaving 0.46 of a second off the time that sealed her first-place finish at state.
The difference might be minuscule, but every fraction of a second counts when runners are flying across the finish line. For Hight, the improved time not only ensured a victory against competitors from larger schools, but also served as a testament to her resolve. Hight, the Stillwater News Press All-Area Girls’ Track and Field Athlete of the Year, has a relentless will to win, whether she’s defeating the toughest opponents in the state or outdoing herself.
“She’s just an ultra-competitive kid,” coach Travis Cole said. “I haven’t really been around very many like her as far as competitiveness.”
It’s the only way she knows.
Hight’s family members have instilled this drive in her. Her mother, Connie, stayed active as a multisport athlete in high school with a resume that includes a state runner-up finish in the 300-meter hurdles. Hight’s father, Brandon, played baseball at Perry High, where he is now the principal. Most recently, her older brother, Dylan, was a key player on the Maroons’ football and boys’ basketball teams.
Now, it’s Kennedy’s turn to stand out.
Unless she’s fishing – a hobby that provides a serene change of pace from her typical on-the-go schedule – Hight’s lifestyle revolves around sports.
Along with winning gold and bronze medals at the state track tournament during her sophomore year, she helped the Perry girls’ basketball team advance to the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time in school history and started at shortstop for the softball team.
As she jumps from one sports season to the next, Hight brings her dogged competitiveness with her.
“It’s always win or nothing,” Hight said. “I’ve just always wanted to win my whole life, and there’s no other choice other than to win.”
But when she started running, she had to learn how to handle losing. As a fifth-grader, Hight gauged her skill level by racing against junior-high-aged competitors. She realized she could hold her own, but she couldn’t achieve a first-place finish.
“It was kind of a struggle,” Hight said. “... But it definitely bettered me.”
Then as a sixth-grader, Hight won her first race. The 400, known for its unique difficulty as a long sprint, became her signature event.
As a freshman, she won a gold medal at state in the 400 and finished with a bronze in the 200.
A year later, when the state tournament arrived, Hight expected herself to repeat as a medalist in both events – and she had room to grow. Hight said she wanted to drop her 400-meter time below 59 seconds, something she didn’t do as a freshman at state.
As a coach, Cole didn’t have to challenge Hight when she was already motivating herself, so he let her stick with her usual approach.
“We knew coming in, if she ran her best time, there wasn’t anybody running that was gonna be able to beat her,” Cole said.
Hight has a way of intimidating her competition, and she doesn’t have to talk trash or stare someone down.
Her speed alone does the trick. Cole said he has watched Hight’s opponents slow down during a race as she bolts ahead, but Hight maintains her determination even when she isn’t leaving everyone in the dust.
The opponents who can keep up with her might be her favorites.
“There’s a lot of kids who go to track meets and see other kids there that are fast and they’re intimidated or maybe don’t want to run,” Cole said. “And Kennedy, she seeks (the fastest kids) out. She’s excited that they’re there, and then if they don’t end up running the 400, she’s mad the rest of the day.”
At state, Hight faced a few of those top contenders.
Lakin Gaddy of Alva, who ended up placing third, claimed an early lead in the 400 before Hight took control near the halfway point, crossing the finish line in 57.86.
“I kind of kicked it in and caught up with her, and then I just kept going and was about 10, 15 feet ahead of her,” Hight said. “And then I just had to push myself to finish from there.”
In the 200, Hight realized she couldn’t defeat everyone.
Kallista Frye of Victory Christian and Olivia Tate of Beggs were the preeminent runners in the event, but Hight welcomed the challenge, telling herself she would at least maintain her third-place finish from the previous year.
The bronze medal was a bonus prize to accompany the gold she won on the same day. Then she followed with her next first-place finish in the 400 at the Meet of Champions.
As Hight’s victories add up, she continues to create goals so her progress won’t plateau. She said she strives to finish first in the 200 next year, and she is also considering the idea of expanding her skill set to middle-distance races, potentially competing in the 800.
Although she invites new challenges, the 400 is still Hight’s forté, an event that fits her tenacious running style as she has to rely on pure speed and a little endurance for a full lap.
“It’s definitely a harder race,” Hight said. “I love being pushed, and it’s definitely a race you have to push yourself in. I think I’ve always just liked that I have to push myself to be better than everybody else.”
