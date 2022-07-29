Perkins-Tryon softball coach David Griffin couldn’t help but laugh.
A lot of different things invoke deep laughter from the fun-loving coach, but when he started talking about Ashley Larson, a senior pitcher for the Demons, his laughs became even more hearty.
He started sharing a story of Larson’s hitting ability. In Hennessey for a tournament, Larson crushed a ball 300 feet, which looked comical soaring over the 220-foot fence. It was so impressive one of the opposing coaches walked over to Griffin and told him as much.
“She can hit the ball out of the park or line drives that scare the crap out of the infield,” Griffin said. “She can hit with some power.”
Larson is the Stillwater News Press Spring Sports Girls' All-Area Athlete of the Year. She is verbally committed to play softball at Southern Nazarene University after an impressive junior campaign.
Last season in slow-pitch softball, Larson hit .625 and had 10 home runs. She led the Perkins-Tryon team to the state finals, where the Lady Demons played on the main field at the USA Hall of Fame Stadium.
Larson is also Perkins Tryon’s starting pitcher in fast-pitch, who works with an impressive arsenal of pitches. Her favorite is the drop curve that she has perfected over many hours of practice with her dad.
“Sometimes, it drops a little too much for him,” Larson said. “I’ve hit him in the foot before, he wasn’t too happy about that one.”
Her fastball tops out at around 63 miles per hour. Larson said she likes pitching because it gives her control of the game and places the pressure to succeed on her shoulders. This season, Griffin said his team will depend on Larson more than ever.
Three seniors, all starters, graduated from the fast-pitch team that went to regionals and got beat by 4A softball power Tuttle by only one run.
“We lost some really good players, lost three starting seniors that were good,” Griffin said. “So, she’s going to even have to be a better pitcher so we’re really expecting a lot.”
Larson, as competitive a player as there is, embraces the challenge.
“I do think there’s a little more pressure that I don’t have girls older than me out there, but I think it will go really well,” Larson said. “They’re all pretty good athletes and they can get the job done.”
