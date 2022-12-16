Stillwater High softball coach Karie Linsenmeyer wasn’t exactly sure what she was getting when one particular family moved to town a couple of years ago. Two months following the conclusion of the Lady Pioneers’ 2022 campaign, she’s now well aware.
She got a two-year starter at shortstop, and with her came a younger sister, Audrina Herber.
Herber, a freshman pitcher who served as Stillwater’s ace this fall, used a historic high school debut en route to being named News Press’ 2022 All-Area Softball Player of the Year.
“It was a pleasant surprise,” Linsenmeyer said. “I mean, I knew that she was good. But I didn’t know how much and what kind of impact she would have just because she’s 14 years old and facing 18-year-olds. … Everything was just an awesome surprise.”
“I’m pretty happy,” Herber said. “But I know there are things I could still improve on, so I expect – just, there’s a lot of things I could.”
While Herber’s competitive nature pushes her to constantly work toward getting better, the freshman was one of the best pitchers in all of Class 6A during her first season with Linsenmeyer and Co.
Herber tied for the fourth-most appearances (30) in 2022. Along with that, she pitched the second-most innings (160.67), had the second-lowest ERA (1.92) and tied for the second-most wins (19).
Perhaps the most notable thing in a freshman campaign full of them, Herber etched her name into the program’s record book during one of the Pioneers’ final games of the year.
Stillwater alumnae Makenzi Swick had a memorable season in 2021, when she dealt the most strikeouts in a single season in program history. Herber had a walloping 253 strikeouts this fall, breaking Swick’s record only a year later.
What was she thinking when it happened? Simple.
“Basically, just get more,” Herber said.
“Both of those two girls are different mentally. They’re not the same, but they’re just different, mentally, than a lot of other pitchers that I’ve had,” Linsenmeyer said. “Both have an ability to not let their emotions show a whole lot. … They’ve both got that strong, tough personality.”
That’s an area in which Herber led the state. She and second place were separated by 112 strikeouts. There was a closer margin from second to 10th place than there was between Herber and Broken Arrow’s Adison Normandin.
She isn’t planning on letting that slow her down, though.
“I want to improve each year,” Herber said. “Next year, I’m thinking 275.”
What made it all the more special for Herber is that she was able to play with her sister, Cashia, a senior shortstop who signed her National Letter of Intent to Pittsburg State in early November.
Before this season, the two had never played on the same team due to their age gap. After their family moved to Stillwater a couple of years ago, what was once a dream turned into reality.
“It made it, like, 10 times better because I know how she is, and she usually doesn’t go through any slumps or anything,” Herber said of her sister. “I knew I had at least one person out on the field that I could trust – that I trust with my life.”
While her sister is headed to Pittsburg State University next fall, Herber will be taking the mound for a sophomore season that she’s already preparing for.
Despite all of her successes this year, she continuously wants more. The biggest jump she’s aiming to make, especially as a pitcher, is in her mentality. She’s hoping a full offseason riding the coattails of a record-breaking campaign shores that up.
When it comes to striking people out, she’s fueled by trying to build on the separation she created between herself and those behind her.
“It’s kind of wild,” Herber said of her strikeout lead of 100-plus. “But at the same time, though, that person will probably get better, and that means I have to get better. Gotta keep the gap.”
And if Herber didn’t have enough motivation, she’ll come across more of it next fall. After the districts were restructured, Stillwater will be in the same one as Edmond Memorial.
Alongside Herber, Memorial’s Keegan Baker was another one of the top freshmen in the state this fall. Baker led the Lady Bulldogs to this season’s Class 6A title behind a one-hit performance in the title game.
Next year, they’ll see plenty of each other.
Linsenmeyer is eager to watch that duel, too. She believes it will bring out the best in both pitchers, and she was in the middle of explaining that this week when Herber interjected.
“I say bring it on,” Herber said.
