There was hardly a shortage of success for area high school softball programs this fall. Three teams were able to make it to the state tournament, and another four made it to their respective regional tournament.
Morrison captured the Class 2A title to win its second in four years. Ripley finished as the Class A runner-up. Perkins-Tryon finished ranked fifth in Class 4A after a first-round exit at state.
All of the area’s teams were, of course, made up of talented student-athletes. The 2022 News Press All-Area Softball Team presented below is meant to highlight those standout players from nine schools.
Softball Coach of the Year: J.T. Freeman, Morrison.
After one year in the program as an assistant, Freeman took over at Morrison and led the Wildcats to four-straight state tournaments and two titles. Under Freeman, this year’s senior class will graduate with a final record of 128-20
Softball Player of the Year: Audrina Herber, Stillwater.
A season after Makenzi Swick dealt a program-record 238 strikeouts, the freshman used her high school debut to break Swick’s record with 253. She was one of the best pitchers in the state, tying for the second-most wins (19) and also tying for the second-lowest ERA (1.92) among Class 6A pitcher with at least 46 innings of action.
2022 All-Area Team:
Kye Ruff, Frontier
Frontier coach Justine Wichman could rely on Ruff for a couple of things. The freshman stole 33 bases with a batting average of .398, and she was even better as a pitcher. Ruff pitched 131 innings, recorded 198 strikeouts and had an ERA of 2.6 en route to a record of 24-6 as Frontier’s ace.
Jamie Molina, Frontier
Molina, a senior catcher, helped lead Frontier to a 24-8 finish this fall with four home runs, 16 doubles and 29 stolen bases. Expected to be the Class of 2023’s valedictorian, the four-year starter had a batting average of .584 and a nearly perfect fielding percentage of 0.996.
Kenly Kauk, Frontier
A junior second baseman, Kauk batted third for 12th-ranked Frontier this fall and used that spot to terrorize opposing pitchers. She had a batting average of .621, and she was a threat once getting on base as well, tallying 37 stolen bases. Kauk finished the season with 14 doubles, four triples and a pair of home runs.
Kennedy Hight, Perry
Hight used a big bat to lead Perry to a 33-8 record in Class 3A before the season ended with a 1-run loss in the regional finals. A junior shortstop, Hight had 46 RBI and stole 34 bases to go along with a batting average of .496.
Emily McConnell, Perry
The versatile senior was a problem for opponents both pitching and at the plate. To go along with a batting average of .345, McConnell had an ERA of 2.68 en route to being an All-Region 1 selection.
Kallie Rupp, Morrison
A senior who’s headed to play for Oklahoma Christian University, Rupp led Morrison with 50 RBI this fall, hitting 11 home runs, including a 2-run shot in the third inning of the state title game. Hitting .445 and tallying 15 extra-base hits, the shortstop was all-district, all-region and all-state.
Hally Vaughn, Morrison
Vaughn, a pitcher and outfielder, recorded two shutouts in the state tournament. An all-district, all-region and all-state selection, Vaughn tied for a team-best 48 runs while hitting .488 and not striking out a single time in 138 plate appearances. She was also 25-4 as a pitcher, stymying batters with an ERA of 1.32, including 130 strikeouts in 158 innings of action.
September Flanagan, Morrison
Flanagan is committed to the University of Kansas, but she used her farewell tour at Morrison to be named the District 2A-2 Defensive Player of the Year, as well as an all-region and all-state selection. The soon-to-be Jayhawk made an impact at the plate, too, hitting .417 behind 16 doubles, nine home runs and 39 RBI.
Audrey Warriner, Morrison
A senior catcher who had never played the position until her sophomore year, Warriner was catching runners stealing when she wasn’t up to bat. At the plate, the all-district and all-region selection hit .396 – tallying 17 doubles, six home runs and 30 RBI.
Kerik Brown, Cushing
Cushing’s season didn’t end the way the Lady Tigers hoped it would, coming up short in regionals, but Brown played a key role in getting them there. The senior shortstop batted leadoff for Cushing this fall and had the highest batting average on the team. A four-year starter, she’s headed to play at Northern Oklahoma College after being all-district, all-region and all-state.
Dakota Hall, Ripley
Hall, a junior catcher, fueled second-ranked Ripley’s bats all season, finishing this fall as the program’s leader in “all offensive categories,” coach Kaleb Hoffman said. She had a batting average of .464, hitting eight home runs and tallying 50 RBI. Behind the plate, Hall caught eight runners stealing.
Brooklyn Gobble, Ripley
Gobble was crucial toward Ripley’s runner-up finish in Class A this season. A senior pitcher, the Oklahoma Baptist University commit tallied 271 strikeouts in 156.2 innings of work and had an ERA of 1.16. At the plate, the all-state selection batted .396, knocking 20 extra-base hits and eight home runs.
Carolyn Overton, Ripley
Ripley coach Kaleb Hoffman utilized Overton at both pitcher and third base this fall, and she delivered. The junior was 13-1 in the circle and used her 78 innings of work to strike out 101 batters, finishing the year with an ERA of 0.987. To go along with a fielding percentage of over .900, Overton batted .353 and had 38 RBI.
Calle Cox, Stillwater
Cox had a freshman campaign for the ages. In 106 at-bats, the catcher hit .538 behind 14 extra-base hits, four home runs and 38 RBI. It marked the second-highest single-season batting average in program history, and it led to Cox being named the district’s Co-Offensive Player of the Year, the conference’s first-team catcher and an all-region selection.
Kaylee Linsenmeyer, Stillwater
An all-district, all-region and all-state outfielder, Linsenmeyer finished her time in the program having not made an error in two seasons. She hit .414 in 116 plate appearances, including 12 triples, to help the Pioneers host a regional tournament this fall.
Cashia Herber, Stillwater
Herber, the older sister to our Player of the Year, “was a wonderful, versatile softball player,” Pioneers coach Karie Linsenmeyer said. The Pittsburg State University commit hit .470 and scored 47 runs. The shortstop also stole 29 bases and was named all-district, all-region and all-state.
Maggie Glasgow, Stillwater
A senior outfielder, Glasgow was the Pioneers’ cleanup hitter this fall and tied teammate Calle Cox for a team-best batting average of .538 with 10 extra-base hits and seven home runs. A selection as all-district, all-region and all-state, The Northern Oklahoma College signee had 38 RBI, scored 32 runs and only struck out six times in 111 at-bats.
Aly Blakey, Pawnee
This fall didn’t go the way Pawnee wanted it to, finishing 8-22 in Class 2A, but Blakey was still a bright spot. The senior third baseman used her final year at Pawnee to hit .366 at the plate, including 21 RBI and 24 runs. Her mitt was effective as well, with a fielding percentage of .899.
Madison Kastl, Perkins-Tryon
Kastl had the biggest bat for Perkins-Tryon in 2022, helping the program finish as the fifth-ranked team in Class 4A at 23-11 following a season-ending loss in the first round of the state tournament. The junior second baseman had a team-best batting average of .509.
Ashley Larson, Perkins-Tryon
A Southern Nazarene University signee, the senior was a crucial part in Perkins-Tryon’s success this fall, hitting .444 at the plate. In the circle, Larson was an all-state and all-district selection, along with being voted as her region’s best pitcher.
Honorable Mention:
- Taylor Stanley, Perkins-Tryon
- Hannah Wolfe, Perkins-Tryon
- Addi Brown, Perkins-Tryon
- Jayden Pilkington, Glencoe
- Bryn Cook, Glencoe
- Aly Sneath, Frontier
- BJ Childs, Frontier
- Bella Porter, Perry
- Rylee Hughes, Morrison
- Layni Bosler, Morrison
- Laken Hicks, Morrison
- Aleigh Tucker, Morrison
- Toni Williams, Morrison
- Saylor Collier, Ripley
- Brooklyn Howell, Ripley
- Katy Jones, Cushing
