Qualifying for state in track and field is a major accomplishment.
During the past spring, several Stillwater-area high school students not only advanced to their state championships, but also placed in those tournaments. Two area runners – Kennedy Hight of Perry and Camden Crooks of Cushing – won events at state. From Class A through Class 6A, local teams were represented in multiple events: athletes showcased their speed as sprinters, endurance as distance runners and strength as throwers.
The Stillwater News Press All-Area Track and Field Athletes of the Year are a group of individuals who excelled during the 2022 season.
GIRLS’ ALL-AREA ATHLETES
Athlete of the Year: Kennedy Hight, Perry
As a sophomore, Hight won her second consecutive Class 3A state championship in the 400-meter run. She finished the 400 in 57.86 and also claimed third place in the 200 for the second straight year.
First Team
Cayden Brickman, Stillwater
Brickman, a distance runner, concluded her Stillwater career with two top-10 finishes at state. She placed fifth in the 3200 and seventh in the 1600 at the Class 6A championship. Brickman has signed to run cross-country/track at Oklahoma State.
Kamryn James, Cushing
During her senior season, James participated in multiple events at the Class 4A state tournament. She placed eighth in the long jump, ran on a 4x100 relay team and qualified in the 400.
Tycreana Mays-Delaney, Stillwater
Mays-Delaney joined Brickman as the only Stillwater girls to finish in the top 10 in their events at state. As a junior, Mays Delaney placed sixth in shot put at the Class 6A championship with a throw of 39 feet, 10 inches.
Kelly McBroom, Cushing
McBroom, like James, showed her versatility as a senior at the Class 4A state tournament. She placed seventh in the high jump and competed on two relay teams.
Haeli Stevens, Pawnee
Stevens, a News Press All-Area first-team basketball player, also excelled in shot put. As a senior, she placed seventh at the Class 2A state championship with a throw of 32-08.75. It was her second year to qualify for state.
Second Team
Amaya Grant, Cushing
Brandi Greenfield, Cushing
Brooklyn Howell, Ripley
D’Nae Tillery, Coyle
Stillwater 4x800 relay team: Lydia Dolezal, Zoey Phillips, Sydni Phillips, Ava Emerson
Honorable Mentions
Rachel Burns, Perkins-Tryon
Karly Clemons, Cushing
Anna Ford, Stillwater
Madi Kastl, Perkins-Tryon
Brylee Meeks, Ripley
Kindi Novotny, Pawnee
BOYS’ ALL-AREA ATHLETES
Camden Crooks, Cushing
Crooks was active at the Class 4A state tournament. As a junior, Crooks won the 300-meter hurdles for the second straight year with a time of 39.76. He also competed on three relay teams that achieved top-10 finishes.
First Team
Cushing 4x100 relay team
Cushing had several speedy relay teams at state, but juniors Camden Crooks, Lane Yaunt, Noah Jones and Matt Grossenheider teamed up to give the Tigers their best showing. They placed fifth with a time of 43.87.
Tagun Fittje, Cushing
Fittje was one of several athletes who helped the Cushing boys finish eighth in the overall team standings at the Class 6A state tournament. As a sophomore, he placed fourth in the high jump, clearing a height of 6 feet, 2 inches.
Corbin Galt, Perkins-Tryon
Galt, also a successful cross-country runner, appeared in the top-10 standings in three events as a sophomore at the Class 4A state championship. He medaled in two events, placing fifth in the 3200-meter run and crossing the line sixth in the 1600. Galt finished ninth in the 800.
Jacob Kimmel, Cushing
Cushing had talent in the high jump. Kimmel joined Fittje to represent the Tigers in the top 8 at state. As a junior, he finished sixth, clearing a height of 6 feet.
Cole Marlow, Ripley
As a sophomore, Marlow qualified for the high jump and was Ripley’s top individual at the Class 2A state championship. He tied for sixth, clearing 5-10.
Keegan Thomas, Stillwater
During his junior season, Thomas was the sole Pioneer to finish in the top five in a boys’ event at the Class 6A State championship. He placed fifth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:22.65.
Second Team
Ethan Forteh, Stillwater
Johnny Leverich, Cushing
Carl Peterson, Cushing
Heston Thompson, Stillwater
Coyle 4x100 relay team: Isaiah Lemons, Ethan Heller, Trace Clark and Miguel Howell
Cushing 4x400 relay team: Camden Crooks, Lane Yaunt, Brady Matheson and Max Wood
Cushing 4x800 relay team: Brady Matheson, Max Wood, Lane Wood and Tevin Minney
Honorable Mentions
Cushing 4x200 relay team: Camden Crooks, Lane Yaunt, Matt Grossenheider and Kaden Eyler
Gavin Johnson, Morrison
Malachi Mitchell, Stillwater
Logan Spradlin, Cushing
Stillwater 4x200 and 4x100 relay team: Corbin Grant, Jackson Holland, Holden Thompson and Heston Thompson
Lane Yaunt, Cushing
