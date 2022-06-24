The wrestling talent in Stillwater and the surrounding area ran deep this season. There were 11 state finalists – including seven from Stillwater High – with a total of seven area wrestlers – four Pioneers – achieving the ultimate goal of state champions. The list of state medalists exceeded those numbers even still, with many landing on the second team due to the depth of the success across all weight classes in the area this season. Even more impressive is 10 of the first-team honorees have at least one more year of eligibility.
ALL-AREA WRESTLING FIRST TEAM
Stockton Allen, Pawnee (106)
Stockton Allen has given himself a chance to make history at Pawnee High. The freshman steamrolled the competition at 106 pounds to claim his first state title, putting himself in position to be the first Pawnee wrestler to ever be a four-time state champion. The most a Black Bear wrestler has won is three by heavyweight Marlon Houston from 1990-92. The closest match for Allen, the third-place medalist in the Class 3A West Regional, was against the east regional runner-up in the opening round – narrowly escaping with an 8-7 decision. But his next two matches didn’t even get out of the first period, with him pinning the west regional champion in 41 seconds in the semifinal and the east regional champion in 51 seconds to secure the title. He ended his season with a 25-2 record.
Sam Smith, Stillwater (120)
Sam Smith fell just short of winning his second state championship, losing to Edmond North’s Hunter Hollingsworth by 6-1 decision in the title match at 120 pounds. The Stillwater High junior, who was a regional champion at the home regional, pinned his first-round opponent at state before picking up a 5-1 decision in the semifinals. He finished his season with a 31-9 record.
Cael Hughes, Stillwater (126)
Cael Hughes moved one step closer to becoming the first Pioneer to win four state titles since Chris Perry when he picked up an 11-1 major decision in the championship match at 126 pounds. It was his third-straight state title, and came at a third different weight. His first two matches of the state tournament were first-period pins. He capped his undefeated season with a 27-0 record.
JJ McComas, Stillwater (132)
JJ McComas was hopeful to be on the heels of Hughes in winning four-straight state titles, but that was snuffed out by three-time state champion and Oklahoma State signee Zach Blankenship of Bixby at 132 pounds. The pair fought three times in the postseason, with each decision being by a takedown or less, including just a one-point decision for the title. McComas reached the final with a 12-2 major decision in the opening round and a 7-3 decision in the semifinal. He finished his season with a 35-6 record – with nearly half of his losses being to the Class 6A state champion.
Kaiser Simpson, Cushing (138)
After bumping up two weight classes, Kaiser Simpson improved on his finish from a year earlier – third-place at 120 pounds – with a closely contested runner-up finish at 138 pounds. Simpson, the Class 4A East Regional champion, won by 9-3 decision to open the tournament before narrowly winning his semifinal match by 3-2 decision. The championship against Tuttle senior Jack Golowenski need more than the usual six minutes, with Simpson losing by 3-2 decision in the tiebreaker. He capped his junior season with a 37-3 record.
LaDarion Lockett, Stillwater (145)
LaDarion Lockett already has hopes of following in the footsteps of the other great Pioneer wrestlers to win four state titles after winning his first as a freshman at 145 pounds. After picking up a first-period pin in the opening round, he picked up a 9-2 decision in the semifinals. He overcame the nerves of wrestling on the main stage, narrowly picking up a 3-1 decision for the crown. He finished his freshman season with a 38-1 record – which also included winning the prestigious Ironman tournament in Ohio in his first high school wrestling experience.
Kael Voinovich, Stillwater (152)
Kael Voinovich won his first state title in Oklahoma as a transfer in as his family follow his older brother Victor Voinovich, a freshman in the Oklahoma State wrestling program. He narrowly knocked off a senior by 3-2 decision to claim the crown at 152 pounds. He advanced with a fall in the first round and a 7-3 decision in his semifinal match. He closed out his first season in Stillwater with a 34-4 record.
Angelo Ferrari, Stillwater (160)
Angelo Ferrari knocked off a pair of seniors who had signed with Division I programs to earn his first state championship a year after finishing as a runner-up by ultimate tiebreaker as a freshman. Ferrari found himself in another tiebreaker situation this season against a three-time state champion who had signed with Oklahoma State – Jordan Williams of Owasso – but managed to ride out the senior to secured a 2-1 decision for the title. In the semifinal, he beat University of Oklahoma signee John Wiley of Mustang by 3-2 decision, after opening his tournament with a third-period pin. He capped his campaign with a 38-1 record – which included an Ironman title – with his only loss being by medical forfeit in the regional championship.
Chance Davis, Perry (160)
Chance Davis capped his wrestling career for one of the country’s most historic wrestling programs with an undefeated season. Davis won the Class 3A state title at 160 pounds in fairly easy fashion. He opened with a first-period pin and an 8-0 major decision in the semifinals. He then capped off his run to the crown with a 9-2 decision to close out his season with a 46-0 record.
Kaleb Owen, Perry (170)
Kaleb Owen had to fight in every round to earn his state championship this season. The Perry junior won his three matches at 170 pounds by a combined seven points. He opened with a 4-2 decision before getting his largest victory in the semifinals with a 7-3 decision. The championship was decided by ultimate tiebreaker, with Owen getting the 3-2 decision to claim the crown. He finished his season with a 49-3 record.
Dax Hughes, Stillwater (220)
Dax Hughes went out with a bang in his final season with Stillwater. The senior who had never placed at the state tournament lost a regional championship rematch against Broken Arrow senior Elijah Hynes – whom Hughes beat in overtime at the home regional – for the state title in a 7-3 decision at 220 pounds. Hughes opened his final tournament with a second-period fall and reached the title match by way of a 4-2 decision in the semifinal to secure his first state medal. He capped his high school career with a 35-9 season that started with him wrestling at 182 pounds.
SECOND TEAM
Aydan Thomas, Stillwater (106)
Johnny Leverich, Cushing (106)
Hunter Coldiron, Perry (106)
Gabe Fontanez, Stillwater (113)
Iziah Tusler, Cushing (113)
Daniel Hernandez, Cushing (120)
Grady Mittasch, Pawnee (126)
Andy Collier, Cushing (126)
Tevin Minney, Cushing (132)
Landyn Sommer, Stillwater (138)
Rich Hart, Perkins-Tryon (152)
Malique Barber, Pawnee (152)
Gatlin Wilson, Stillwater (170)
Derrick Kersey, Cushing (170)
Josh McFee, Perkins-Tryon (182)
Cameron Johnson, Stillwater (195)
Carson Cottrill, Stillwater (285)
Nic Flores, Cushing (285)
