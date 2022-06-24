Cael Hughes saw the names every day he stepped foot in the wrestling room for the Stillwater High Pioneers.
The list included his own name, twice.
But as he started his junior year of high school, he was afraid that his name may not find its way onto the wall of individual state champions once more.
In the summer following his sophomore season, Hughes was diagnosed with a fractured L5 vertebrae. He had to wear a back brace for several months, and the young wrestler who was considered one of the country’s top all-around wrestlers in his class was faced with a reality athletes fear most with a back injury – the complete uncertainty.
“It wasn’t necessarily guaranteed that I was gonna wrestle again,” Hughes said. “We were hoping for it, everything looked like it was going to heal all right, and I did for a little bit, but after the first like six weeks, we tried to get back on the mat and it was not working.”
But Hughes has that wrestler’s mentality. He was down, but not out.
“It put us down a little bit, but we worked harder doing daily training, getting up do physical therapy and doing everything you possibly can to get to where he can wrestle again and do what you love to do,” Hughes said.
Aside from the training and therapy to get his back in a shape to return to the mat, he found ways to take a “whole new perspective” on his approach to the sport.
He began to look at it “from a coach’s perspective” by watching more film of how he had wrestled in the past and gaining knowledge on technique.
And so when he finally did feel able to return to the mat to train with his teammates at the start of the dual slate, he had a new mental approach while he spent the next month trying to get back into shape.
“I’m grateful for that,” the Oklahoma State commit said. “I was off the mat for that first week (after diagnosis), and it was terrible. It all brought out an appreciation for the sport.”
After fighting to get back onto the mat, Hughes wasn’t going to suddenly back down from another one when he was finally ready to return to competitions.
After a month of training, he was ready to compete in late December with the match against a Bixby squad that was one of the top competitors in Class 6A. But having been certified at 126 pounds, he wasn’t quite down to weight heading into the dual against the Spartans.
So if he were to make his debut before the turn of the calendar, it would have to be against two-time state champion and Oklahoma State signee Zach Blankenship.
“That’s (the matchup) everybody wanted to see, but I didn’t really go out there scared to lose or anything,” Hughes said. “I was pretty confident in my ability even after being off the mat for six months.”
Hughes claimed an exciting 5-4 decision over Blankenship – who went on to win his third state title in February – to kickstart his undefeated, shortened junior season.
But the results of that win against Blankenship went beyond Hughes’ overall record.
“It was a huge weight lifted off my shoulder coming back to compete for the first time and you’re knocking off an opponent like that,” Hughes said. “Really, it made me believe in myself a little bit more. You begin to doubt your abilities when you’re off the mat for that long and for a minute I didn’t know if I was ever going to be the same wrestler than I was before the injury.
“But I wouldn’t have had it any other way than to open it up with with a guy like him.”
Hughes would carry that wave through the rest of the wrestlers in the state at 126 pounds.
He would run to his third state title with relative ease – and earning the honor of News Press All-Area Wrestler of the Year.
But the most important distinction is the one that still lies ahead.
With his return from injury ending with a third state title, he remains on track to become the first Pioneer wrestler since Chris Perry to join the illustrious groups of four-time state champions in Oklahoma.
“It’s always something that drives me … the board of the state champions with their names in the wrestling room. It kind of kind of motivates you to to work harder and get your name on that board,” Hughes said, “So every year I see see my name go up there again it’s more motivation. … So I’m just gonna keep training, working hard, not gonna overlook anybody and I’m coming to get the job done.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.