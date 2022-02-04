Mike Boynton’s connection with Porter Moser started before they were Big 12 Conference rivals.
About three or four years ago, the coaches’ paths converged at a Nike event. Moser was then leading the men’s basketball program at Loyola University Chicago, a Nike-affiliated school, and Boynton was in the early stages of his coaching career at Oklahoma State. As he reflected on their meeting, he offered kind words about Moser. They respect each other, Boynton said.
But if Moser were to contact Boynton during Bedlam week, Boynton would have a predetermined reply.
“You can’t talk to me today.”
Although Boynton grew up in Brooklyn, New York, it didn’t take long for him to fully embrace the rivalry between OSU and Oklahoma, where Moser is in his first season coaching after Lon Kruger’s retirement. Boynton and Kruger had a similar dynamic. They spoke positively of each other, but when it was time for their teams to clash, they knew to set the friendship aside.
The Cowboys and Sooners face off at 11 a.m. Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena, and Boynton never treats it as any ordinary game.
“It’s highlighted because winning this game means more to our fans,” Boynton said. “It means more to our former players.”
This season, Bedlam holds significance for a number of reasons. It’s the continuation of a tradition that will no longer exist as a Big 12 showdown when OU departs for the SEC. It coincides with the “Remember the Ten” weekend, when the Cowboys will honor the lives of 10 members of the OSU community who died in an airplane crash on Jan. 27, 2001. From a basketball standpoint, because of where this game sits on the rivals’ schedules, it’s also an opportunity for either the Cowboys or the Sooners to build morale after a challenging midseason stretch.
OSU and OU are in similar situations. The Cowboys have dropped four straight games. The Sooners have lost six of their past seven. Both teams are 3-6 in conference play.
As a freshman, OSU guard Rondel Walker experienced defeating the Sooners in back-to-back matchups to extend a late-season win streak to five games, but this time, the scenario is different as the Cowboys are searching for a turnaround. Walker, a sophomore who went to high school at Putnam City West, recognizes what a Bedlam victory could do for the fanbase and for his team.
“Really, it’s just a game of who really wants it more,” Walker said. “Right now, our backs are against the wall, so it makes the game even that much more of importance. … And being that it is Bedlam, it’s like an all-caps must-win.”
The Cowboys have fought through multiple close games, yet wins have remained elusive. After OSU fell to Florida in the Big 12/SEC Challenge one weekend before the upcoming Bedlam game, Boynton drew attention to his team’s selfish second-half play and sent a message to the Cowboys with his decision to move practice to early mornings.
His words and actions made an impact. Boynton said he noticed a difference in his team against Kansas State on Wednesday, but the Cowboys fell short of a win despite their increased cohesiveness.
Bedlam could give the Cowboys a chance to depart from the monotonous narrative of losing down-to-the-wire games. To do so, they have to figure out how to carry offensive consistency into the final minutes. Fifth-year senior guard Bryce Williams, who has been out with an ankle injury, possesses the abilities to provide an extra spark. Friday morning, Boynton said Williams practiced Thursday and could be ready to reenter the lineup against OU.
“I think if he makes significant progress the way he has over the last few days, then I think he’d be available to us tomorrow,” Boynton said.
In Williams’ absence, Walker and sophomore guard Bryce Thompson have been major contributors on offense. Thompson finished with a career-high 22 points against K-State, and Walker had a season-high 18.
As a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Thompson, like Walker, has had a lifelong familiarity with the rivalry between OSU and OU. After spending his freshman year at Kansas, Thompson is eager for his first chance to participate in Bedlam.
“I understand the magnitude of this game throughout this state,” Thompson said. “I understand the importance of it, so I want to go out there and get the win with my guys. I know it’s a big deal, and I want to bring it back to Stillwater.”
Boynton shares the competitive enthusiasm of the Oklahomans on his team. For Boynton, emphasizing the importance of Bedlam is a key tenet of his job, and nothing – not even a cordial dynamic with the Sooners’ coach – can stop that.
“I have a good relationship with him,” Boynton said. “We have a competitive rivalry now. But you got to be able to separate those two things. This week, there’s no time for crossover.”
