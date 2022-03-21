Jacie Hoyt constantly heard the question, but she wasn’t preoccupied with finding the perfect answer.
“What’s your dream job?”
As a college athlete and then a women’s basketball coach, Hoyt learned she couldn’t predetermine every step. Circumstances change, and she decided to let everything unfold naturally as she relied on her strong faith.
Then Hoyt heard about the opening at Oklahoma State.
She connected with athletic director Chad Weiberg, who briefly crossed paths with Hoyt when she was an assistant coach at Kansas State. She admired OSU President Dr. Kayse Shrum for her leadership as a fellow woman dedicated to supporting college athletics. Men’s basketball coach Mike Boynton reached out to Hoyt, and they bonded over their shared values.
Hoyt realized she had a response for the question that had followed her throughout her young career. She made her answer clear when she spoke to a crowd Monday at Gallagher-Iba Arena during her introductory news conference as the Cowgirl basketball coach.
“All of a sudden, now I do have a dream job,” Hoyt said. “And I realize it’s right here at Oklahoma State, and all those people that I talked about are a dream team, a dream team that I knew I wanted to so badly be a part of.”
OSU hired Hoyt, 34, to take over the Cowgirl basketball program after the athletic department and coach Jim Littell “mutually agreed” to part ways. Hoyt grew up in Kansas and arrived at OSU from the University of Missouri–Kansas City, where she spent five seasons elevating the university’s women’s basketball program.
OSU’s athletic department is counting on her to do the same for the Cowgirls.
“We wanted to find a program builder,” Weiberg said. “We were looking for someone whose personal integrity was very important to them. … We were looking for someone with a great energy that would represent the very best of Oklahoma State throughout women’s college basketball. We wanted a relentless recruiter with experience in identifying and attracting Big 12-caliber talent.
“We wanted a leader. We have found all of that and more in Jacie Hoyt.”
The search for Littell’s successor moved quickly. OSU announced his departure March 7, and less than two weeks later, Hoyt found out she had landed the job.
She stepped outside her house to answer the monumental phone call from Weiberg. Of course, her basketball-oriented family was invested in March Madness, and she couldn’t let any of the riveting moments on TV take her attention away from business.
Weiberg’s news turned out to be more exciting than the games.
“I remember just kind of taking a moment and being overwhelmed and shedding some tears,” Hoyt said. “Just kind of sharing that moment with God and just, again, (having) gratitude for everything that had been happening.”
The emotional scene took an unexpected twist when her sister’s dog bolted out of the house. After rushing to corral the escaped pet, Hoyt could finally celebrate with the loved ones who have supported and influenced her.
Hoyt’s sisters share her competitive nature. Their mother, Shelly, ascended to prominence as a high school girls’ basketball coach in Kansas – she holds the state record of a 107-game win streak. Hoyt’s father, Scott, has also coached basketball, and her husband, Daniel Heflin, has a background in athletics.
They all sat in chairs on Eddie Sutton Court to watch Hoyt address OSU’s fan base for the first time. Hoyt extended her gratitude to her family and said Shelly provided the “blueprint” for her.
“I think the biggest thing that I learned from her was just to never back down,” Hoyt said. “...She’s just been a huge inspiration to me in the way that she’s lived her life.”
During the news conference and in her introductory press release, Hoyt emphasized empowering women, saying she saw her mom navigate the male-dominated field of coaching and succeed.
With the addition of Hoyt, OSU now has a woman leading one of its 14 athletic programs.
Like her mom, Hoyt is driven by a constant will to win – and she has the chance to reenergize a team that has recently experienced more defeat than triumph.
The Cowgirls are searching for a turnaround. Despite successful years with Littell, they slid to a 9-20 overall record and went 3-15 in conference play during his last season at OSU.
While the Cowgirls were enduring loss after loss this year, Hoyt was guiding Kansas City to its first nonconference postseason tournament appearance since the 2011-12 season. She turned a mediocre program into a winner.
“I’ll tell you, I’m a terrible loser,” Hoyt said. “I love to win, but man, I hate to lose. and we are going to live by a standard that anything less than your best, it’s not cutting it here.”
Along with recruiting new talent, Hoyt is taking steps to ensure OSU can retain its current roster.
She said she met with the Cowgirls on Sunday night, and she looks forward to spending more time with them.
She’s also connecting with loyal fans. Hoyt enthusiastically encouraged the crowd to purchase season tickets, her voice drifting through the microphone and carrying over the thunder that boomed outside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
Wearing a bright orange pantsuit, she expressed full commitment to her dream job, and the crowd applauded her for it.
“I really hope that you will be two feet in for us,” Hoyt said. “I am clearly two feet in. If you can see my outfit, I’m all in. If we’re going to have the success that we’re striving for, it’s going to take that.”
