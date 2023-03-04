It was tough for Jacie Hoyt to sift through the emotion-filled chants that reverberated through Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon.
In the aftermath of Oklahoma State women’s basketball’s 80-71 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma, Hoyt underwent her usual postgame routine of walking over to the scorers’ table and grabbing the microphone to address the home crowd. Then she went toward half court, got a few words out and stopped.
One side of the venue showered the court will praise. The other side met those with a rivalry-fueled bellow that carried a certain type of disdain, as the Sooners celebrated their first Big 12 regular-season title since 2009 right there on the Cowgirls’ home court.
“I was feeling hatred because I hate to lose. It’s not even about the who we play,” Hoyt said. “I hate to lose. Having another team celebrate on your floor – I mean, anyone who has a competitive bone in their body is gonna feel sick to their stomach.”
It was only Hoyt’s second – and first at home – go around in the coveted Bedlam Series. After the Sooners (24-5, 14-4 Big 12) used a last-second 3-pointer to win the first meeting in mid-January, the stage was set for the Cowgirls (20-10, 10-8 Big 12) to exact meaningful revenge.
Being so close last time, it didn’t come as a surprise that Hoyt and Co. went back to what made them successful in Norman. So, after OU’s Skylar Vann posted 11 points in the first quarter to give the Sooners a 24-20 lead, OSU leaned on fifth-year bigs Kassidy De Lapp and Trinitee Jackson.
De Lapp and Jackson combined for 13 points and 11 rebounds on Jan. 21. They both continued their dominance inside during the latest meeting, too. De Lapp tallied 5 points and five rebounds. Jackson added 6 points in three first-half minutes to send the Cowgirls into halftime with a 45-39 lead.
“We kind of stumbled upon (the pairing) by accident that time because we were in foul trouble, and it just seemed to work for us,” Hoyt said. “It’s Senior Day, and TJ, she was hungry. She wanted to go out on top, and I think we saw that out of her.”
And then, realizing the impact that 6-foot-3 Jackson was having on the game, the Sooners switched up their pace. That allowed OU to fight its way back into the game, and it’s in large part because playing at a faster tempo neutralized OSU’s size in the post.
The Cowgirls were able to get to the free-throw line, where they eventually finished 20 of 23, but their first bucket of the second half didn’t come until junior forward Lior Garzon made a layup to make the Sooners’ lead 51-50 with 2:27 left in the third quarter.
Eventually losing by 9 points, OSU was outscored by 14 (24-10) in those 10 minutes.
“I felt like we had a lot of possessions where we guarded really, really well, and then we didn’t finish the possession with a rebound,” said Hoyt, who watched the Sooners bring down 11 offensive boards. “When you work that hard, and then you give up the rebound and have to do it all over again, it’s tough.
“Offensively, just couldn’t get anything going. I felt like we got the looks that we wanted, they just didn’t go in. I was kind of thinking, ‘OK, we’re due in the fourth quarter.’ And then it was just kind of the same story.”
Everything that’s happened up to this point is behind the Cowgirls now, though.
The way Hoyt was able to turn the program around in her first year at the helm, it doesn’t matter. Their five-game win streak from Feb. 1-22, it doesn’t matter. And their three-game losing streak to end the regular season, it doesn’t matter either.
OSU’s season won’t live or die at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. But flipping the script on the recent woes wouldn’t hurt, and the Cowgirls will have an opportunity to do that when they, as the No. 4 seed, play fifth-seeded West Virginia at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Should they run the gauntlet and stick around the Show Me State for a few days, they could have one more crack at the Sooners with the Big 12 Tournament title hanging in the balance. And they wouldn’t forget how it felt to walk off Eddie Sutton court one last time this season in perhaps the sourest of ways.
“We’re pissed off,” said OSU guard Naomie Alnatas, who tied for a game-high 15 points. “I don’t think there’s other words to just say it. This game meant a lot for us. … I just think that’s a feeling that we have to keep on the inside of us, and let’s see what happens next time.”
