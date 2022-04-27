Avery Anderson III is trying the NBA Draft process again, but the door is open for his return to the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
The NBA released its list Wednesday of 283 players who are early entry candidates for the 2022 draft, and Anderson is one of them. Anderson, a 6-foot-3 guard from Justin, Texas, also entered his name in the draft last year but chose to rejoin the Cowboys for his junior season, starting every game.
Anderson led OSU with 12.1 points per game and a total of 53 steals. He also averaged 2.3 assists per game and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Although Anderson is looking into a pro career, he is preserving his college eligibility. With the extra year granted to student-athletes because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson could spend two more seasons at OSU. To remain eligible for college basketball, Anderson would have to withdraw from the draft by June 1, according to NCAA regulations.
Coach Mike Boynton took to Twitter on Wednesday to share his approval of Anderson’s decision.
“I’m aware @averyanderson3_ has entered his name into the NBA draft process,” Boynton said in the tweet. “We’re excited for him to get evaluated & then make a decision about what’s best for his future. It’s a great opportunity for him to take a step towards a lifelong goal and we totally support it.”
Last year, Anderson’s Undergraduate Advisor Committee evaluation, which predicts how the draft process would pan out for players, listed him as undrafted, Marshall Scott of Pistols Firing Blog reported after speaking with Anderson. As a sophomore, Anderson averaged 12.2 points per game and four rebounds per game, numbers slightly higher than his junior stats.
With the departure of Isaac Likekele, Anderson is the primary point guard on OSU’s roster. Rondel Walker’s 247Sports recruiting profile listed him as a point guard, but he has typically functioned as a shooting guard in two seasons with the Cowboys.
Likekele announced Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Several days before the news broke, Boynton discussed his focus on recruiting point guards and shooters. Even if Anderson comes back to Stillwater, a backup point guard would bolster the Cowboys.
“It’s very unusual,” Boynton said. “We don’t really need more bigs. They’re hard to find, so I’m glad I’m not in that position. It gives me an opportunity to really be deliberate and intentional about the type of perimeter players we do need.”
