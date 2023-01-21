This – Kalib Boone picking up Caleb Asberry and swinging him around, Mike Boynton jumping over a row of chairs and into the thick of the student section, the 6,656 fans in Gallagher-Iba Arena filling the tension-filled air with an eruption of cheers – is what joy looks like.
That was the picture the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team painted with a 61-59 upset win over No. 12 Iowa State on Saturday afternoon.
“We’re gonna be able to compete with anybody when we defend at the level we’re capable of,” Boynton said. “And on a night where we make shots, it gives us a chance to beat anybody in the country.”
Cowboys senior guard Avery Anderson III was headed to the free-throw line with two shots awaiting him. That was a spot where OSU (11-8, 3-4 Big 12 Conference) wasted opportunities throughout the game’s entirety, eventually finishing 16 of 28.
But Anderson had an opportunity to rid the Cowboys of their woes from there.
And he made both of them, giving the Cowboys a 55-54 lead. It was an advantage they spent nearly 36 minutes of the afternoon trying to erase, and it was an advantage that never faltered throughout the final three minutes.
That was one of the biggest moments on a day in which Anderson matched a season-high 18 points and effectively found his stride in Big 12 play. A preseason all-conference selection, Anderson scored a combined 20 points throughout the Cowboys’ first four league games. He’s now dropped 43 in the past three games.
“Just trying to make the simple plays and do my thing on defense,” said Anderson, who was 5 of 9 from the field and had five assists.
Anderson notched 14 of his points in the second half against the Cyclones (14-4, 5-2 Big 12), and that was emblematic of what the Cowboys were able to do after halftime.
For the second game in a row, OSU went into the intermission facing a deficit. And for the second game in a row, OSU used a second-half turnaround to pull off a come-from-behind win.
Iowa State ravaged through the first half, using 6-foot-10 center Osun Osunniyi to build a 16-point lead with eight minutes to go until the break. The Cyclones were able to do what they wanted in the post due to some miscommunication on the Cowboys’ behalf, and that resulted in Osunniyi tallying 12 points and three rebounds.
“I didn’t set the tone in the paint very well off the rip,” said Boone, a junior forward for the Cowboys. “Then the second half started and I was like, ‘We’re not doing this.’ Like, no disrespect toward (Osunniyi), but like, I shouldn’t have let him go off for 15 points. I should’ve fought more.”
Then the Cowboys caught fire, using the first seven minutes of the second half to fight their way back into the game and narrow the Cyclones’ lead. The Pokes did so behind a 3-point barrage, flipping the script on their struggles from beyond the arc since the start of their Big 12 schedule.
Anderson nailed one. Asberry did, too. And fellow guard John-Michael Wright, who snapped a slump to finish with 8 points and a pair of assists, hit two in a row.
That run sparked OSU’s offense down the stretch, putting the Cowboys in a position to take the lead with Anderson’s late free throws and nab the program’s first win of the season over a ranked opponent.
“This is what you expect. You expect it to be a fight and a grind, and you just expect that the last four minutes, somebody’s gonna step up and make plays and do it at a really, really high level,” Boynton said. “Today we had several guys step up and make meaningful plays.”
The Cowboys needed that, too. Already dealing with star center Moussa Cisse working his way back into the lineup after missing three games due to an ankle injury, junior guard Bryce Thompson – the team’s leading scorer – exited the game in the first half after putting up a shot and awkwardly landing.
Players like Woody Newton stepped up, recording 8 points and tying for a team-high six rebounds. Asberry stepped up as well, staying glued to members of an Iowa State backcourt that’s been a large part of the Cyclones’ success thus far, while scoring 7 points and matching Newton’s six boards.
And, perhaps most importantly, OSU got help from a raucous home crowd for the second game in a row.
“Fans can help you win games,” Boynton said. “You go 16 of 28 from the free-throw line, have 16 turnovers and get out-rebounded by eight, give up 15 offensive rebounds – that’s a recipe for a loss in this league. It’s very rare you can play that way and win, except for if you have a great home-court environment.”
Sitting next to each other in the aftermath of the Cowboys’ marquee win of the season, Anderson and Boone definitively agreed on one thing: They’re glad the students didn’t storm the court.
Boone has always wanted to be a part of one of those, he said. Specifically, he wants to be the reason it happens.
They’d rather save it, though.
“You never know,” Boone said. “Anything’s possible.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.