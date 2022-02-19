Avery Anderson III had no doubt about his role in the final seconds of overtime.
He knew what he could accomplish and made a confident declaration, a firm commitment to compensating for self-described defensive mishaps in a tight matchup between Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
“I told (teammate Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe), I said, ‘If the game gets down to the wire, I’m going to make the shot,’” Anderson said.
The play didn’t unfold exactly as it was devised for the Cowboy basketball team, but junior guard Anderson stuck to his word. At midcourt, super senior guard Bryce Williams dished the ball to Anderson, who then pulled up at the left wing and swished an open 3-pointer as seconds were melting off the clock. Anderson’s final basket gave the Cowboys an 82-79 overtime victory against Kansas State on Saturday afternoon in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
OSU coach Mike Boynton said he would have liked for Anderson to wait a couple of seconds to take the shot, a way to prevent the Wildcats from having one more possession, but the sequence was rushed from the beginning as Williams hurried across midcourt.
The timing didn’t hurt the Cowboys (13-13 overall, 6-8 Big 12 Conference). After Anderson drained the 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, K-State junior guard Markquis Nowell attempted to respond with a shot beyond the arc, but it rattled off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
The Cowboys met Anderson with celebration. Sophomore center Moussa Cisse – the teammate Anderson thanked for setting the screen on the winning play – wrapped a long arm around Anderson’s shoulder in a congratulatory embrace. Senior guard Isaac Likekele high-fived him. Boynton said they weren’t surprised to see Anderson welcoming the responsibility of hitting the last shot.
“I never worry about his courage or his competitiveness or his desire to have the ball in moments like that,” Boynton said. “It’s a sign of growth, that he can own the challenges that he had on the defensive end, because they're real.
“And that’s how you get better, is you take accountability for your mistakes so you can learn from them. His teammates kept encouraging him, and that’s a sign of guys being bought into one another.”
Anderson, who had 20 points and seven rebounds, was one of several Cowboys who provided the push they needed down the stretch.
Sophomore guard Bryce Thompson amassed a career high of 23 points to lead all scorers and made two crucial 3-pointers in overtime. Kalib Boone contributed 11 points on 4 for 4 field-goal shooting, and Woody Newton had a season-high nine. Boynton described Williams as the likely “MVP of the game” because of his passing skills – he racked up eight assists, the most of his Cowboy career.
Likekele, who added only one point and no assists, affected the game in a different way, keeping the Wildcats from handing the Cowboys another heartbreaker.
In early February, sophomore guard Nijel Pack knocked down the final 3-pointer to send the Wildcats past the Cowboys, 71-68, at Bramlage Coliseum. This time, with 5.6 seconds left in regulation, Pack had the ball with a chance to break the tie at 66 and leave the Cowboys with disappointment again.
Likekele refused to let it happen, guarding Pack as he drove inside, and then reached up to block Pack’s shot at the buzzer. Likekele finished with two blocks, adding another in overtime.
“I think he had a chip on his shoulder, like he wasn’t gonna (let Pack make the winning shot) again,” Thompson said. “It was great. We needed it, and it basically won us the game.”
While the Wildcats (14-12, 6-8) were searching for a victory to improve their case for NCAA Tournament selection, the postseason-banned Cowboys were striving to show they still have fight left as their finite schedule winds down. The result was a game of tug-of-war from beginning to end.
The Wildcats never led by more than three, and the Cowboys’ advantage never exceeded seven points. K-State continued to jeopardize OSU’s chances of winning as overtime progressed. When a shooting foul was called on Williams, Pack was awarded three foul shots, all of which he made despite the chorus of vehement boos echoing throughout Gallagher-Iba Arena because of the controversial call.
Pack’s free throws tied the game at 79 with 12 seconds left in overtime, but Anderson rescued the Cowboys with his clutch shot. As he sealed the victory, a few of his former teammates were there to enjoy it with him, too.
OSU welcomed back a large crowd of basketball alumni, from 1950s stars to recent standouts. The group included Lindy Waters III, who recently made his debut with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Cameron McGriff. For Anderson, Waters and McGriff have provided inspiration to keep training with extra effort, something that has prepared him for big-time moments like the conclusion of Saturday’s game.
“The proof is in the pudding, for real,” Anderson said. “If you come in consistently and put the work in, it’s gonna show up.”
