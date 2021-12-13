Avery Anderson III stood at the free-throw line with another opportunity to turn a few seconds into a major difference for the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
He had already hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer to give the Cowboys a halftime lead. Then he rescued them with a fast-break layup to force overtime against Cleveland State. This time, he had the chance to give OSU security in the final seconds of a three-point game.
Anderson made the first shot. He had one more.
The basketball left his fingertips and dropped through the hoop again, sealing the Cowboys’ victory as the orange-clad fans in Gallagher-Iba Arena roared. OSU escaped Cleveland State with a 98-93 overtime win, making a turnaround after losing two straight games. Junior guard Anderson and super senior guard Bryce Williams powered the Cowboys to a victory with 29 points each – a season high for Anderson and a career high for Williams.
“It was a heck of a college basketball game,” coach Mike Boynton said. “I’m sure there are a lot of people that are surprised that Oklahoma State went into overtime with Cleveland State, but I’m not. I expected a close game.”
In the last five minutes of regulation, the Cowboys (7-3) lost their grip on a seven-point lead. Turnovers put them on unstable ground – after their strong start, Anderson and Williams couldn’t hold onto the ball.
Boynton said Anderson had a “bad stretch,” but he redeemed himself, making one speedy play to send the game into overtime.
Senior guard Broc Finstuen had just made a free throw to extend Cleveland State’s lead to 84-82 with six seconds left, and the Cowboys had to act quickly. Anderson accepted the challenge. He sprinted the length of Eddie Sutton Court and drove to the basket for a layup, tying the game at 84 with 1.6 seconds left.
“To be honest, all I knew is I had to get to the rim,” Anderson said. “...I saw nobody was on me when I had caught the ball, so I dribbled all the way up.”
In overtime, Anderson continued to lead the Cowboys. He scored six points, including his free throws that iced the victory.
It was a close game from start to finish. Although Williams energized the Cowboys with five 3-pointers, they couldn’t easily shake the Vikings (6-3). Whenever OSU started to surge ahead, Cleveland State had an answer.
The Cowboys cruised on a 7-0 run to build a 57-50 lead with 15:30 left, but D’Moi Hodge – who stockpiled a game-high 31 points – drained a 3-pointer to curb OSU’s momentum. That marked the beginning of an 11-3 run for the Vikings, putting Cleveland State in front 61-60 with 11:50 remaining.
The Cowboys and Vikings continued to swap leads until the end. In the second half, OSU remedied one issue that had contributed to Cleveland State’s early momentum.
Initially, Cleveland State controlled the game near the basket. Before halftime, the Vikings outscored the Cowboys 32-20 in the paint. By the end of the game, OSU had narrowed that difference to 52-48.
In his first start of the season, Williams not only wowed fans with his storm of 3-pointers, but also showcased his ability to drive to the basket. In the second half, after missing a 3-point attempt, Williams was undeterred, stealing the ball from the Vikings and making a reverse layup.
Next, the Cowboys face Houston at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fort Worth, Texas. Anderson said Cleveland State’s persistence helped the Cowboys prepare for their upcoming tough competition.
“They didn’t give up at all,” Anderson said. “If we tried to get on a run, they would stop it. …Just them not giving up, that helped us to stay in tune and really execute our game plan.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.