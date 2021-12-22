Mike Gundy had been saying he expected to lose some players to the portal, and in one day he lost two – including a two-year starter.
On Wednesday, reports surfaced that backup running back Dezmon Jackson and starting safety Tanner McCalister had entered the transfer portal.
Jackson confirmed the reports with a social media message that stated he would remain with the team through the Fiesta Bowl.
“Sincerely thank you to the fans, my teammates and coaches for these last 3 years. After some deep reflecting I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal for my last year,” Jackson tweeted. “Nonetheless, I plan on finishing out the season with my team, and ending out the year strong. Thank you, again!”
Jackson had been the target of the ire of Oklahoma State fans after he came up inches of the goal line in the Big 12 Championship game against Baylor that would have given OSU the win and a likely spot in the College Football Playoffs.
A few days after the loss he tweeted, “How long they choose to love you will never be your decision.”
Jackson was third on the team among tailbacks, carrying the ball 48 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns in six games played.
While Gundy recently commented that he understands players who enter the portal seeking an opportunity to start elsewhere, the McCalister defection is far from that.
The Rockwall, Texas, senior safety has started in 25 games – including 23 straight – for Oklahoma State after starting his Cowboy career at cornerback.
McCalister recorded the interception that ended the game against Texas this year.
There has been no confirmation if he will remain with the team through the bowl game such as Jackson intends to do.
The talent of portal transfers out of the Cowboy program is up to four, with Jackson and McCalister joining offensive lineman Hunter Anthony – a five-time starter – and defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan, a redshirt sophomore who missed all of 2020 after playing in every game as a true freshman in 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.