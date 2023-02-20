Area basketball teams are in full playoff mode with the Class B defending champion Glencoe boys already finding themselves one win away from punching a ticket to the state tournament.
The 10th-ranked Panthers clipped No. 6 Kinta, 61-60 in overtime, in an Area IV regional championship game to set up a meeting with third-ranked Stringtown on Friday in Henryetta to earn the first state bid from the area.
“Very proud of our boys winning the Regional Championship,” Glencoe coach Jeff Weedn told the News Press. “We beat two very talented ranked teams (the other being No. 18 Varnum in the regional semifinal). … We are excited for the opportunity to reach the State Tournament again and our boys are looking forward to Friday’s game.”
In the semifinal game against the Whippets, Jaken Weedn knocked down seven 3-pointers to score a game-high 29 points in a 79-56 blowout.
The Eagles, however, made a point of preventing the Panthers from getting hot on the perimeter – holding Glencoe to just two made 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to stop the reigning state champs.
“In the Championship, the Kinta Eagles’ game plan was to cover our 3-point shooters, and Tre’ Speer took advantage of his one-on-one matchup scoring 29 points,” the GHS coach said. “I believe this is what makes our group special. Opponents have to pick their poison to either help in the paint or guard the 3-point line.”
The Glencoe boys aren’t the only area team one win away from a state tournament bid, though,
The Frontier girls rolled past Ripley, 56-36, in a Class A Area IV regional semifinal, before getting past No. 5-ranked Garber with a 48-43 victory in the championship game.
The 12th-ranked Lady Mustangs will play top-ranked Seiling at 6 p.m. Friday in Enid with a spot in the state tournament on the line, with the losing team still having a shot at a bid Saturday night. The 13th-ranked Ripley Lady Warriors are still alive in that Area bracket as well after rolling through the regional consolation bracket. However, they must win three-straight games to make the state tournament in Class A.
Both Ripley and Frontier boys teams are also alive in Area IV but face a similarly daunting task as the Ripley girls. Both boys squads are in the consolation bracket of the area and could face each other Friday night – which would be a rematch of a regional semifinal game the Mustangs won, 60-55 – if they both manage a win Thursday in Enid.
Just getting started
Postseason action in the middle classifications are just underway with districts having been played over the weekend.
Every team competing in districts in Classes 2A-4A automatically advanced to this weekend’s regional round of the double-elimination playoffs, but the districts dictated who was bound for the consolation bracket and who remained in the championship side for a potentially shorter route to state.
In Class 2A, rivals Morrison and Pawnee faced each other in both boys and girls districts. The Morrison girls pounced on Pawnee with a 71-28 victory, while the Black Bears boys avenged them with a 75-65 victory over the Wildcats.
The Morrison girls must go through fifth-ranked Preston first in a regional championship bracket game schedule for 6 p.m. Thursday in Preston. The Lady Black Bears are in a win-or-go-home mindset starting with a Thursday contest against Mounds that will also be played in Preston.
It’s role reversal for their male counterparts.
The Pawnee boys face No. 2 Preston on its home court at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals, while the Morrison boys are in a similar situation as the Pawnee girls, facing Mounds on Thursday in Preston with the hopes of extending its season.
In Area I of Class 3A, the Perry girls knocked off Cascia Hall, 45-32, to set up a matchup against ninth-ranked Alva in a regional semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday in Perry. The male Maroons lost their meeting against No. 15 Cascia Hall, 87-39, and will face Newkirk in the regional consolation bracket to keep their season alive.
Both Perkins-Tryon boys and girls teams dispatched Heritage Hall in the district game to move into the championship bracket of their respective regional in Class 4A Area II. Each squad will square off with Ada on Thursday at Heritage Hall – starting with the girls at 6 p.m. followed by the boys at 7:30 p.m.
Also in Class 4A, the Cushing squads split their respective district battles.
The Cushing boys beat Bristow, 74-50, and will next face No. 5-ranked Oklahoma Christian School – which will host the game – at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Lady Tigers were toppled by Bristow, 65-35, and will take on Western Heights at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Oklahoma Christian School.
