Bruce Williams has the chance to do something he’s never done during his six-year tenure as the Perkins-Tryon High football coach.
If his Demons beat John Marshall at home Friday night – and defeat one-win Mount St. Mary next week – they will host a first-round playoff game.
That would be a first for the Demons since Williams took over. The Demons have advanced to the playoffs all five years under Williams, but haven’t hosted a game and only advanced past the first round once – in 2016 – and that resulted in a loss to John Marshall.
The Demons now host John Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday for their final regular season home game.
“They know it’s the biggest game that most of them have ever played in,” Williams said. “If we win Friday night, it’s a chance to host a home playoff game, so they know the implications of that. Each and every week they are determined and focus for each game.
“It’s not surprising as a coach, but it’s an awesome feeling knowing that our guys are going to give it their best each and every week. I think there is a confidence level there knowing they can compete with anybody they go up against, and that shows up on the field Friday nights.”
P-T (7-1, 4-1) enters the game riding a two-game winning streak since its only defeat, which was a 28-21 loss to Class 3A No. 1-ranked Heritage Hall. The next week, P-T responded with a 34-13 win at Kingfisher before crushing Bridge Creek last week.
“Not only was it a win, but it was a convincing win,” Williams said. “We played like we were the better team. I think playing Heritage Hall to the win gave them the confidence they can play with teams like that. It makes a huge difference. We’re playing with that confidence now and we’ll carry it into Friday night.”
The Demons are led offensively by junior quarterback Austin Mages. Through eight games, he’s thrown for 1,010 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Mages has also rushed for 725 yards and 16 touchdowns.
Senior tailback Ayron Lawson has also accounted for 919 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns – five of which came last week.
“He’s our go-to guy,” Williams said of Mages. “We go as he goes. He’s a dual-threat for us. When we need a big play, we call his number. To help him out, our offensive line is playing really well right now, and Ayron Lawson has almost 800 yards for us. Ayron has had a good season, too.”
The Demons’ success this year is in large part due to their defense. They allowed 32 points to Cushing in their second game, but only allowed more than 13 points once and that came against Heritage Hall.
P-T has given up seven points or fewer in five games. It will be challenged this week against a John Marshall team that is averaging 44.9 points per game.
“Without a doubt, the defense has kept us in pretty much every game,” Williams said. “There were three or four games where they pitched a shutout. That’s kind of been an unknown around these parts since I took over. We haven’t been known for our defense. We’ve been known for our offense more. It’s pleasing when you know you don’t have to go score 50 to win.”
Morrison at Hominy
Cory Bales and his Wildcats can lock up the Class A District 5 No. 3 seed with a road win this week.
Morrison (6-2 overall, 4-2 district) didn’t play last week, but it earned a win as Drumright forfeited because it didn’t have enough players.
The Wildcats’ only district losses came against Pawnee and Pawhuska, which are both unbeaten, but they’ve rebounded with four-straight victories.
Hominy (5-3, 2-3) has similar results, but lost to Barnsdall for its third district defeat. The Bucks have given up 39.3 points per game in their three losses.
If Morrison loses to Hominy, it will likely cause a three-way tie for third place with Barnsdall, which should beat Woodland this week. If that happens, the Wildcats’ postseason hope lies with the tiebreaker rules, which cost Pawnee a playoff spot last year.
Deer Creek-Lamont at Coyle
For the second time in three weeks, Coyle will be playing a winless team as it tries to clinch a home playoff game in two weeks.
Coyle blanked Welch, 55-0, two weeks ago before crushing Covington-Douglas, 58-20, last week in a crucial Class C District 3 contest. That win gives Coyle the opportunity to control its own destiny when it comes to locking up the No. 2 district seed and home postseason game in the first round of the playoffs.
Coyle (6-2, 3-1) must first defeat Deer Creek-Lamont (0-8, 0-4) and Bluejacket (4-2, 2-2) to earn that home playoff game.
The Bluejackets have been led by running back Damon Caine all season. He’s amassed 1,756 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground. Caine has surpassed the 400-yard mark three times this year.
Deer Creek-Lamont has scored points in most of its games, but it’s allowed 54 points or more in the past seven games, so Caine could be poised for another big game.
Depew at Yale
With a postseason berth all but locked, Yale has a chance to set itself up for a better first-round matchup in the playoffs.
The Bulldogs (2-6, 2-1) host Depew (3-5, 2-1) in a game where the winner likely earns the Class B District 7 No. 3 seed. Meanwhile, the loser probably takes the No. 4 seed, which could play No. 2-ranked Regent Prep in the playoffs.
Last week, Depew quarterback Blake Stafford set records against Wesleyan Christian. Stafford rushed for 613 yards and 11 touchdowns on 30 carries.
Perry at OCS
After a devastating home loss last week, Perry is still fighting for its playoff seeding.
The Maroons (6-2, 3-2) still have an outside shot at hosting a playoff game, but it needs a specific scenario to happen. They need to beat Oklahoma Christian Schools by at least 12 points this week in their final Class 2A District 1 matchup.
Additionally, Perry needs Luther (8-0, 4-0) to lose to Chisholm and OCS by a combined at least 20 points. Those are the four teams battling for playoff seeds, which are all up for grabs with only two games remaining in the regular season.
Perry beat OCS 31-26 last year.
Cushing at Blanchard
Since dropping its first three games of the season, Cushing has rallied to three of the last five, all of which were against Class 4A District 2 opponents.
The Tigers (3-5, 3-2) need a win this week at Blanchard to secure a postseason berth, though. They are one game ahead of Blanchard with two games to play.
Cushing finishes the year with Tutttle (7-1, 4-1), while Blanchard plays Harrah (1-7, 1-4) next week. Cushing beat Harrah 27-17 last week.
Pawnee at Drumright
The Black Bears will have one final tuneup before traveling to Pawhuska for the Class A District 5 championship game.
Pawnee (8-0, 5-0) will play at winless Drumright, which had to forfeit last week’s game with Morrison because it didn’t have enough players to field a team, this week. Pawnee is coming off a 42-0 win over Fairview.
The Black Bears are guaranteed a home playoff game in the first round of the postseason, but a win over Pawhuska would give them their first district crown under sixth-year coach Russell Cook.
