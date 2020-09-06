After a turnover-filled season opener, the Pawnee High football team bounced back with a clean contest and a win Friday night.
The Black Bears won at Mooreland, 38-14, a week after falling to Washington. Pawnee (1-1) dominated Mooreland, outgaining the Bearcats 345-97.
“Our defense played well, and our offense played well,” Pawnee coach Russell Cook said. “Trevor Mitchell had a good game. I think he averaged 7 yards per carry. … Mooreland is a well-coached team and they will be a playoff team for sure.”
Pawnee started the game off with some adversity. After its opening drive was stopped, the ensuing snap went over the punter’s head before it was downed inside the Black Bears’ 10-yard line.
The Black Bears’ defense held tough, forcing a three-and-out. They were also able to force and recover a fumble.
Pawnee took the ensuing drive and marched down the field. Senior quarterback Blake Skidgel finished the drive with a two-yard touchdown run. The Black Bears never looked back.
Senior tailback Trevor Mitchell led Pawnee with 144 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Skidgel racked up 20 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Jake Mitchell added 11 carries for 72 yards.
“We had a good week of practice,” Cook said. “We tried to focus on some of the things we did wrong in that Washington game and we’ll try to improve each and every week until we get to district play.”
Pawnee will play at Okemah this week.
Yale begins 2020 with shutout victory
Johnny Ray and his Yale High football team started the new season off with a commanding victory at home Friday night.
The Bulldogs beat Drumright, 30-0. It was a good start for a young team that ended the 2019 season 2-9. The Bulldogs’ coach was happy after the victory.
“I’m glad to have it,” Ray said of the win. “Coaches always want more, but I’m satisfied with that one.
“Any time you get a shutout in 8-man, I don’t care who it is, that’s a big deal. Logan Harris did well. He had over 10 tackles on the night and a big touchdown run on offense.”
Harris led the Bulldogs with 83 yards on the ground, with DeSean Richey close behind with 75 rushing yards. Quarterback Kail Williams also had a solid night, according to Ray.
Although the final score was lopsided, Ray said the contest began sloppy for both squads.
“It was a little shaky at first as we went the whole first quarter without anybody scoring,” Ray said. “There was fumbling, penalties and jumping offsides. They were also fumbling the ball and turning it over on downs. In the second quarter, we scored a couple times and let 16-0 at halftime.”
Yale is slated to play at Coyle this week.
Tigers beat rival Bristow
Bristow nearly came back late to beat Cushing on Friday night, but the Tigers held tough and made a huge defensive play in the end to earn the victory.
Leading by four points and hoping to run out the clock, Cushing elected to throw the ball on fourth down inside the final minute. Following the turnover on downs, Bristow ran a hook-and-ladder play that gained around 50 yards and left about five seconds on the clock.
On the final play, Cushing intercepted Bristow and sealed the 19-15 win to begin the season with a victory.
“It’s always good to get a win, especially in the first game,” Cushing coach Rusty Morgan said. “We always know with Bristow being a rivalry, it’s always going to be a tough, hard-fought game. Luckily, we were able to come out on the right side of it.”
“It was almost a reverse of last year,” Morgan added. “Last year, we had the ball going down to try and win it, but it was almost reversed this year.”
Cushing was led offensively by tailback Hayden Fry. He tallied 162 rushing yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Noah Jones added 14 carries for 80 yards on the ground.
Blaze Berlowitz completed 15 of 27 passes for 157 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in his first game as the starting quarterback.
“It was a lot of their first starts tonight, and a lot of those sophomores never came off the field,” Morgan said. “Of course, there is going to be some learning curve there, but like I’ve said, they are mature beyond their years, they’re very competitive and they know we’re going to come in Monday and work to correct those mistakes.”
Cushing is set to play at Perkins-Tryon this week.
Perry falls to Cashion
For the second-straight week, the Perry High football team lost in lopsided fashion to one of the best teams in Class A.
First, it was Pawhuska. On Friday night, it was Cashion. Both are expected to compete for the Class A state title. Cashion beat Perry 49-13.
“I knew that when we made the schedule that we’re going to have to learn some lessons the first couple of weeks,” Perry coach Travis Cole said. “We have another team in Tonkawa next week who is always tough.”
Cole said his Maroons have fallen behind in the first half of both games and been unable to rally. He said his defense dropped two interceptions on drives that finished with Cashion touchdowns. Those plays could have changed momentum, he said.
“The biggest thing is we’ve got to be able to respond to adversity,” Cole said. “That’s two weeks in a row that after a quarter or a quarter and a half we’ve battled, but struggled to find our footing offensively, but defensively we’ve battled. We’ve got to be able to handle adversity and make plays if we get the chance to.”
Perry plays at Tonkawa this Friday night.
Morrison routed in opener
Friday night was a rare sight for Morrison High football fans. They saw their beloved Wildcats lose in a lopsided way to begin the season.
Morrison fell to Oklahoma Christian Schools, 40-8.
“We got our butts kicked,” Morrison coach Cory Bales said. “We just got outplayed. We will regroup and come back next week and be ready to go.”
The Wildcats will host Kiefer this week.
Demons’ game canceled
Perkins-Tryon had its Zero Week game postponed three weeks after Chisholm had a positive COVID-19 test affect its football team. The game was moved to Week 3 to accommodate what was a bye week for both teams.
This past week it was P-T that had a positive test affect many of its varsity players through contract tracing. The Demons were forced to cancel their home opener against Tecumseh.
“It quarantined a lot of our varsity players and about 30 other kids in the high school,” P-T coach Bruce Williams said early last week. “As of now, those kids should be able to come back Sept. 10.
“… It’s the new normal. I would say it’s a week by week thing, but it’s not. It’s a day by day thing. We woke up last Tuesday morning planning on playing Chisholm, and by Tuesday evening the Chisholm game was postponed. We started game planning for Tecumseh on Wednesday, and by Friday that game was canceled. In a matter of four days, our world was turned upside-down twice.”
P-T is hoping to be back on the field to play its first game this Friday when Highway 33 rival Cushing comes to town.
“We’re going to do all we can to make that game happen,” Williams said.
Coyle season opener canceled
The Bluejackets were shut down last week after COVID-19 forced the district into virtual learning until at least Sept. 8, according to a release. That meant all extracurricular activities were canceled until that date.
Thus, Coyle’s season opener, which was a home game against Pioneer was canceled. The Bluejackets are hoping to play at home Friday against Yale.
“We were out last week, but we got the OK to go back to the weight room and do conditioning this week,” Coyle coach Marcus Cooper said early last week. “Hopefully, we won’t be too tired when we get back to playing.”
