A quick start helped get Perkins-Tryon off and running in a road game that was littered by penalties.
P-T coach Bruce Williams said that there were about 30 penalties called on the night. That made the offenses struggle to score and slowed the game down for both McLoud and the Demons.
The Demons would still come out victorious on the night, winning 30-7 away from home.
Williams was impressed with the mentality that his players had after the calls that would set the drives back for the Demons.
“Our kids fought,” Williams said. “They persevered. It’s hard to overcome a holding penalty in football … Our defense really stepped up to the challenge. We completely shut McLoud down.”
Even with the stellar effort from the defense, the penalties would be the talking point of the contest.
“It was like the Twilight Zone,” Williams said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve been a part of.”
The Demons open district play next week at Mannford.
Pawnee rolls in Newkirk
Pawnee started strong in their matchup with Newkirk, marching down the field to score multiple times in the first half to take a 21-0 lead into the locker room. Pawnee won 35-0.
But the scoring didn’t stop after halftime.
Two plays into the third quarter, Pawnee’s Trevor Mitchell scored to increase the Black Bear lead to 28. Pawnee would spread the wealth around, resulting in touchdowns from Blake Skidgel, Jake Mitchell, Kamden Jones and Wylee Craig to go with the effort of Trevor Mitchell on the night.
Pawnee will face reigning district champs Tonkawa next Friday.
Yale drops road contest
A change in quarterback nearly came through with a win for the Yale Bulldogs in their game against Pioneer-Pleasant Vale on Friday night.
Coby Prather delivered two touchdown passes in the final quarter to narrow the Pioneer-Pleasant lead after starting quarterback DeSean Richey suffered an ankle injury earlier in the contest.
Pioneer-Pleasant won the contest 38-22.
Yale coach Johnny Ray talked about the beginning of the contest, where Pioneer-Pleasant got out to an early 16-0 lead and controlled the game for most of the night.
“Poor field position played a role in the game,” Ray said. “… We had three yards on one punt and five yards on another. The field position game was pretty tough.”
The Bulldogs travel to face Maud next Friday.
