Perry High dominated in route to a 69-20 win over Alva.
Perry scored 41 unanswered points to open the game. Quarterback Mason Drake threw for four touchdowns on the night, each one to a different receiver.
The offense was effective and efficient for the majority of the night. Perry junior Brody Harbour had a punt return touchdown to further extend the Maroons lead.
On the other side of the ball, Perry flew to the football and didn’t allow a first down in the entire first quarter.
This comes only a week after the Maroons' defense held Hennessey scoreless. The win brings Perry (5-1, 2-1 District 2A-1) a step closer to potentially another playoff appearance. Coach Travis Cole is happy with how his team had done, but is not completely satisfied.
“We’ve got to focus on us and keep getting better,” Cole said.
The Maroons host Newkirk next week on Thursday with a chance to move to 3-1 in their division.
Yale continues to struggle, drops to 0-6
The trip to Prue ended with a 48-12 loss for Yale High.
With this loss, Yale moves to 0-6 to start the year and 0-1 in district B-7. The Bulldogs' offense struggled all night. They were plagued with early fumbles, killing any hopes of building momentum.
“We just made too many mistakes … We are going to get back to the basics this week and get ready for next week," Coach Johnny Ray said.
Next week they host Wesleyan Christian (3-2) on Thursday.
Coyle comes up short against Southwest Covenant
The Patriots came out victorious on their home field with a final score 38-14.
The first half went back and forth battle until the Bluejackets' offense gave up back-to-back turnovers.
To open the second half, the Bluejackets came up with an interception, giving hope to a comeback. The Coyle offense was unable to get anything going and the Patriots were able to run away with it.
The running lanes for star running back Damon Caine were filled with Patriot defenders, but he was still able to rush for 157 yards on only 33 carries.
On top of that, he scored all 14 of his team's points.
“It leaves a bad taste in our mouth. We did some things well, but there are no moral victories in a loss,” coach Shane Weathers said.
Coyle travels to Welch (0-6) next week in a district C-3 game.
