The Oklahoma State men's basketball team's backcourt is going to be without one of its recent staples moving forward.
Cowboys guard Avery Anderson III entered his name into the transfer portal as a graduate student on Tuesday afternoon, a source told News Press, bringing an end to his four-year, 109-game stay in Stillwater.
Years it’s been a blessing! To my Teammates it’s been a joy to go to war with y’all and watch y’all fight and support y’all till the end. Sometimes in life you just need a change and with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my last year! 1Love0️⃣🫶🏾 pic.twitter.com/Trmn0LXD2s— Avery Anderson III (@averyanderson3_) April 4, 2023
Anderson, who the league's coaches voted a preseason All-Big 12 selection this past fall, averaged 11.1 points for OSU until undergoing what ended up being season-ending wrist surgery in early February.
That also put the Pokes without a dynamic player who sixth-year coach Mike Boynton deemed as one of the best defenders in the country.
If the Cowboys would've advanced to the NIT semifinals in Las Vegas, or should they have made it into the NCAA Tournament, Anderson was planning on trying to suit up again.
Instead, his final game in bright orange was a 29-minute outing during OSU's 71-61 win over rival Oklahoma on Feb. 1 in Norman. He'll depart Stillwater having scored a tallied a total of 1,061 points, 344 rebounds and 239 assists.
"Sometimes in life you just need a change," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "And with that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal for my last year!"
Anderson's move comes less than 3 hours after fellow guard, and now former teammate, John-Michael Wright shared his intentions on returning to the program for his final year of eligibility.
It makes Anderson, a native of Justin, Texas, the first Cowboy to enter the portal, though he isn't expected to be the last.
