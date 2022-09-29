Oklahoma State will forever hold a special place for the Lacy family.
Senior defensive end Tyler Lacy was the first of his family to draw the attention of the university, but he wasn’t the first to get a degree from Oklahoma State.
That was his older sister, Azia, who started at OSU due to her younger brother.
“Funny story. Joe Bob Clements (then the Cowboys’ defensive line coach) asked me to come up here. I was like, ‘Sister, come with me. Tour the school. Just look at it,’” Tyler recalled. “She applied, got accepted that week and then I came up. She was a senior when I was a freshman.”
Seeing his sister graduate from college was part of the reason for his decision following the 2021 season in which the Cowboy defense was the talk of college football nationally.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior defensive lineman had NFL aspirations – and still does – but finishing his college education and getting a diploma, which he accomplished in May, was at the forefront of his mind. There was no debate between going pro or remaining another year at Oklahoma State.
“I knew I was coming back,” Lacy said. “I wanted to graduate and get that paper on me, especially for my parents,” Lacy said. “They’re really proud of me for that. That was the most special time I had in my career at Oklahoma State was walking across the stage.”
He added about his sister walking that stage years before, “She graduated from Oklahoma State as well. That’s why I had to come back. She had the paper, I had to come back and get the paper.”
Though the decision was backed by that paper, it has also reinforced his prospects for the next level.
Cowboy coach Mike Gundy praised the decision of the elder statesman of the defensive line in terms of what Lacy has been able to do for his own draft stock just a few games into the season.
“Tyler made a great decision by coming back and playing college. He could have been a fifth- or sixth-round pick, I’m just guessing. But if he continues to work like is, he’s in a good spot,” Gundy said following the Arizona State game in which Lacy had five tackles (2.5 for a loss), one sack and the fumble recovery that sparked the Cowboys in the victory.
Lacy wouldn’t be the first family member to find himself playing in the NFL.
He is the cousin of Aaron Ross – a 2007 first-round draft pick of the New York Giants who was part of two Super Bowl champion teams in New York before the end of his NFL career in 2015 – who was the 2006 Jim Thorpe award winner as college football’s top defensive back while at Texas.
With that family tie, the Longhorns could have landed Lacy had they jumped on him sooner – before his sister established herself in Stillwater. Instead, Texas offered him 24 hours before signing day his senior year of high school in Sachse, Texas, in the DFW Metroplex. And he stayed committed to the Cowboys.
And his commitment to the Cowboys a second time around has coupled with his desire to now focus on his future in football.
He spent much of the summer after he received his undergraduate diploma on figuring out what makes the NFL players so much greater than those he faces every Saturday – beyond just the talent.
“I watched a lot of film on NFL guys, and they just hustle all the time to the ball and that’s what clicked in my head,” Lacy said. “I just gotta keep running, keep running, keep running and it’s gonna come. I watched a lot guys … just trying to get what I can improve in my game and bring it onto the field to help us win.”
It appears to already be showing itself in this season.
Through just over two games – having only played about a quarter against Arkansas Pine Bluff – he is already halfway to matching his best season with the Cowboys as a sophomore in 2020. In that season, he tallied 32 totals tackles (including eight for a loss) with four sacks. Last season, those numbers dipped to 28 tackles with three sacks – but up to 10 tackles for a loss.
As the Cowboys open Big 12 Conference play this week in Waco, Texas, he has 11 tackles (5.5 for a loss) and two sacks.
“He’s focused. He’s training. He’s developing his body,” Gundy said. “And he’s gaining valuable experience. He can jump himself up in the draft and make some really good upfront money. Now, the team’s important, but, obviously that plays a role too. He’s getting better and better, and his body’s developing.”
