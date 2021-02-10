The world works in mysterious ways.
And for Daton Fix, the way the world has worked the past 365 days, it has both taken away and given to the Oklahoma State sophomore wrestler.
Wednesday marked the end of a one-year suspension for competition by the USADA for testing positive of a banned substance – of the amount Cowboy coach John Smith likened to a grain of salt in an Olympic swimming pool. The original penalty for such a violation is a four-year ban, but due to an investigation that proved it wasn’t intentional, with Fix voluntarily submitting to a polygraph test that he had no knowledge of ostarine being in a water bottle in which he used.
“I said it from the beginning that he did not take anything to try to enhance his performance, and that was proven,” Smith said Wednesday. “Think for somebody like Daton, that’s important. He’s a good young man that loves wrestling, and it’s good to see him in a better place after one year.”
The clock for his ban begin Feb. 10, 2020, and what ensued in the world has freed up many opportunities for the Sand Springs native.
Because he was utilizing an Olympic redshirt last season, the suspension did not impact his remaining eligibility. And with the NCAA deciding winter athletes would not lose eligibility this season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Smith confirmed that Fix can still wrestle for four more years – meaning he has the potential of becoming Oklahoma State’s first five-time All-American, after having finished as national runner-up in 2019.
Not only has the havoc created by the pandemic granted Fix what will equate to an extra year of eligibility, but it has opened the possibility of him reaching one of his goals he had in place prior to the suspension.
He was not competing with the Cowboys last year as he was training and competing in international competitions to position himself for a shot at qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.
However, the pandemic forced the Games to be delayed to 2021, and instead of not getting to compete at the qualifying tournament due to his suspension, the delay has given Fix a new lease on vying for a spot on USA Wrestling.
“What an opportunity,” Smith said. “… What happened following the Olympics was canceled and moved to the following summer, the trials didn’t exist. So just a lot of things that worked in his way that’s going to allow him to be able to compete for the Olympic team.”
But before he gets there, Fix just needs to get back on the mat for a competitive match.
And that will happen Sunday when Oklahoma State is due to host West Virginia, Wyoming and Missouri for the Cowboy Challenge Tournament inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
While it will have been nearly two years since he wrestled for Oklahoma State, and a little over a year at the international level, his college coach isn’t concerned about what to expect from Fix on Sunday.
“You’re gonna have some rust no matter what – you haven’t competed in a year,” Smith said. “If we see some rust, we see some rust, but I’m not going to hold him back. He’s not gonna listen to me on that. Get out there, push yourself and if we see some issues or some problems, we got some time to work on it.”
According to his teammates, while Fix hasn’t be able to compete outside of the wrestling room, one would not have realized it based on the way he was still training.
“If you saw him, you wouldn’t think that he’s not been able to compete just because he trains at such a high level all the time,” freshman Dustin Plott said. “It’s gonna be really cool to see him back on the mat.”
Perhaps that’s why, despite not having wrestled in an Oklahoma State singlet since the 2019 NCAA Wrestling Championships – where he lost in the championship match that had its fair share of controversy – Smith had high praise for Fix, who turns 23 the week before this year’s NCAA championships are due to start on March 18.
“He’s our team leader – whether he was on the mat wrestling for us, or whether he was in practice,” Smith said. “He’s the guy that has led this team since he’s back at Oklahoma State. It’s good to see him with a chance to compete here at home, and once again show our team how we should be wrestling.”
According to Smith, the most important thing for Fix now – as well as the Big 12 Conference – is getting the Cowboy at least four matches wrestled before the conference championships scheduled for March 6 in Tulsa.
The NCAA decided the magic number for earning an automatic qualifier spot to the national championships was four matches. With Bedlam being the only remaining dual on the schedule, this weekend’s tournament – as long as weather doesn’t prevent travel for the visiting teams – will be instrumental in reaching that number.
If Fix is unable to get four matches in, he would have to win the Big 12 title – which he did in 2019 – but that would also take away one automatic qualifying spot from the league.
“This tournament was set up for Daton Fix,” Smith said. “… We needed to get Daton four matches, and those matches have to be matches that are not wrestled against your own teammates. So it can be a little tricky. And it may be a little tricky for us to get him four because this bracket looks like it might be the smallest. So we need to find four matches.”
