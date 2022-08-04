Hunter Woodard couldn’t control what was happening in the spring.
As the Oklahoma State football team returned to practice, the offensive line’s depth dwindled. Woodard, a redshirt senior guard with the most starting experience on the O-line, could only watch while the injuries piled up.
He was dealing with his own ailment. A torn labrum kept him sidelined after his January surgery, yet he tried to lead his wounded group with encouragement.
“It’s always tough … watching guys go down and knowing you can’t really do anything about it,” Woodard said. “But it’s just a matter of keeping the group together, keep them confident and just growing together as a group. That’s exactly what we’ve done as an offensive line and I think as an offense as a whole.”
With fall camp underway, the unit is healthy enough to carry that confidence and camaraderie onto the field again.
As August approached, the offensive line’s health status was a mystery among fans, a possible cloud hanging over their hopes for OSU’s next trip to the Big 12 Championship game. It’s unclear if the Cowboys can replicate last season’s success, but the first fall practice indicated they have adequate support on the line.
After only nine offensive linemen suited up for the spring finale, the summer provided a much-needed recovery period. The process continues through fall camp. Bulky leg braces were a popular accessory for O-linemen during the opening practice of fall camp Wednesday, but with those precautions, the Cowboys have replenished their depth.
“It’s big just getting those reps as a group, communicating as a group, having that front five,” Woodard said. “By the time the first game comes around, we barely even need to talk during a game.”
Although the Cowboys are adapting without seasoned linemen Josh Sills and Danny Godlevske, many returners already know what it takes to protect quarterback Spencer Sanders and create creases for running back Dominic Richardson.
This experience matters as the O-linemen attempt to compensate for reps they lost during the difficult spring.
“The drill work, the team concepts, the plays that they’re running in practice (Wednesday), that’s all old hat to those guys,” coach Mike Gundy said. “So I’m not as concerned about them as I am developing some backups at certain positions because those guys, when they get in the flow, they should pick it up pretty fast.”
For Woodard, time on the sideline provided him with deeper insight into OSU’s playbook throughout spring practice.
Although he had to handle the disappointment of watching his teammates line up against the defense without him, he gained the advantage of seeing the field from offensive line coach Charlie Dickey’s point of view.
“I’ve definitely gained a different perspective on it,” Woodard said. “... I think I have a bit better understanding of the plays now.”
Woodard – who made the watch list for the Outland Trophy that honors college football’s best interior lineman – can put that knowledge into action this fall. Since he and his teammates have recuperated, staying fresh through the inevitable wear and tear of the season is the next key step.
Those who have managed to avoid injuries must commit to maintaining and increasing their strength, particularly if they are new to Rob Glass’ workouts. Tyrone Webber, a junior transfer from New Mexico Military Institute, is one newcomer who could significantly contribute if he’s physically ready.
“He’s still got a ways to go to develop his body, but he’s mentally tough,” Gundy said. “And at some point, that’s going to play a role. And we’ll see how his strength levels maintain throughout August. Obviously, on the offensive line, that’s a big part of the process.”
The O-line will have its first major test Sept. 1, when the Cowboys open their season against Central Michigan at Boone Pickens Stadium. Gundy didn’t publicly name a starting five, but he said seven or eight “have some experience,” an obvious factor that influences depth charts.
The spring taught OSU’s offensive line that competition for starting roles is a luxury.
It means enough men are available and healthy, and Woodard showed his gratitude for that.
“I feel good,” Woodard said. “We had a group of unhealthy guys, and I think that we’re all finally back and going 100% again.”
