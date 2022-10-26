There aren’t too many things Stillwater High football coach Tucker Barnard hasn’t seen from his team this fall.
The Pioneers’ high-octane offense has been able to score an average of 46.9 points every week. The defense has pitched two shutouts en route to limiting opponents to 11.1 points a game.
And now, ahead of a Week 9 matchup with Tahlequah, Barnard needs to see just one more thing during the final two weeks of the regular season.
“We just need to execute well,” Barnard said Wednesday afternoon. “We never got in a good rhythm last Friday night. It was such a weird game. There was no flow to the game at all, which was really, really difficult and frustrating.”
The Pioneers (8-0) were able to continue their winning ways with a 49-7 win over Putnam City West in Week 7, but Barnard believes they weren’t able to settle into the game as much as the weeks prior.
The lull was in part to a drive-stopping interception that was returned for a touchdown, and it was in part to another drive that stalled at the goal line before halftime.
Reviewing the film earlier this week, Barnard didn’t hold the same feelings he did walking off the field Friday night. He still thought the Pioneers played their brand of football.
“That’s one of the things that is pretty cool about the video and the way that we do video,” Barnard said. “You cut it up and have these individual plays, and you separate that from all that emotion of kind of how things were.”
Nearing the start of November, practices can become grueling for the players who have been out there every day since the summer. That hasn’t necessarily been the case with Stillwater, though, at least not for senior quarterback Gage Gundy.
That time already came and went.
“In the middle of the season, practices get hard because in the middle of the season you’re not really thinking,” Gundy said. “But now, we know that the playoffs are coming. I would say it’s easier to practice now knowing that we’re really close to that main goal we’re working toward.”
That’s been the goal for Barnard and his staff. With the Pioneers having their sights set on the Class 6A-II title, Stillwater’s coaches are preparing with the mindset that they’ll still be grinding through practices for another six weeks.
So, in response, Barnard and Co. have started to make practices a tad shorter. They’ve also stopped hitting during practice as much compared to the early parts of the fall. Everything they’re starting to do – and will do until the season is over, whenever that might be – is to help preserve the players as much as possible.
But none of that comes without continuing to do some of the things that put the Pioneers in this position leading up to the postseason.
“Our coaches are just on the gas, man,” Barnard said. “It’s not like we’re letting off the intensity or anything like that. We just need to keep pushing to not be content with how good we were yesterday, you know? Just see if we can do better tomorrow.”
Tahlequah (3-5) will enter the contest on the heels of a 70-0 win over U.S. Grant, which snapped a three-game losing skid. The Tigers have struggled to limit opposing offenses this fall, but it’s not due to a lack of trying.
Gundy knows, as does Barnard, that the Tigers are going to give the Pioneers their best shot with the opportunities to make plays happen dwindling down in the regular season. Tahlequah’s defense reminds Gundy of Yukon, which Stillwater beat 55-9 in Week 2.
“I think they’re a big, physical team compared to some teams we’ve played in the past,” Gundy said. “They look like, at least on film, big in size, and it seems like they’ve got a lot of players, so it looks like they’ve got a lot of depth on the sideline. I think it’ll be a good game, physicality wise.”
And the Pioneers won’t get caught up in Tahlequah’s record. Regardless of the games the Tigers have lost, Stillwater isn’t taking the challenge lightly.
With a regular-season finale against currently undefeated Muskogee in Week 10, it’d be easy for the Pioneers to look ahead. But if they want to turn their seasonlong dreams into reality, they know they can’t afford to do anything but focus on the Friday in front of them.
“We have a main goal in the future,” Gundy said. “But we always gotta worry about this week first before we can get there.”
