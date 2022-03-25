For more than a decade, Tucker Barnard has managed Stillwater’s athletic department while coaching the high school football team.
That will soon change.
Barnard is switching from athletic director to a newly created role as the director of football operations/coordinator of strength and sport performance, Stillwater Public Schools announced in a press release Friday. Barnard is retaining his position as football coach.
The job transition is expected to take place “in the coming months,” according to the press release. Barnard confirmed his athletic director duties will carry through the end of the school year, though SPS will aim to hire his successor before then.
Barnard said he looks forward to the shift, and he likened his role as AD and football coach to balancing “two full-time jobs.”
“It’s been fun,” Barnard said. “It’s been exciting, but it’s been really challenging to try to keep all of those plates spinning. This will give me an opportunity to kind of narrow my scope but deepen the focus. I think it will help me be able to be a better football coach, just not having quite so much going on.”
In 2011, Stillwater Public Schools hired Barnard as football coach with the intention of naming him athletic director after Butch Lingenfelter’s retirement at the end of the school year. As Barnard readies for his new position, SPS is searching for an athletic director with no coaching duties attached to the job, according to the press release.
The release includes a statement from interim superintendent Gay Washington, who said she does not know of another Class 6A school district with an athletic director who also serves as head football coach.
“In our meetings, I’ve been appreciative of Tucker's desire to improve the athletic department, identify this need and define the new role, and continue to serve the students of Stillwater,” Washington said in the release. “He’s proven to be a spectacular football coach, and the existing structure of the AD position with head coaching duties presents logistical challenges that just don’t need to exist.”
Barnard said he appreciates Washington for her vision throughout the process. He mentioned the rise of strength and conditioning programs in high school athletics, and with Barnard’s leadership, Stillwater is buying into the movement.
The press release states Barnard’s new role involves launching and delineating a “robust strength and sports performance program” available to SPS student-athletes in the sixth through 12th grades.
“It’s an area that we’ve really been behind,” Barnard said. “We’ve been behind a bunch of the other, especially the 6A programs, but even some smaller programs, so it’s really just about us beginning to make a commitment to moving forward in that area.”
Barnard said he won’t act as Stillwater’s strength coach. Instead, he will organize the program and collaborate with coaches to make it work for their teams. Eventually, Stillwater will hire strength coaches, he said, but a timeline isn’t set.
“To me, one of the things that makes this really exciting is that it’s signaling the move in that direction,” Barnard said.
His responsibilities will include workshops and demonstrations that center on strength and sport performance, according to the press release. Safety for student-athletes is one key topic.
“It’s not about putting a bunch of weight on the bar and making them really strong as sixth graders,” Barnard said. “That’s not what we’re doing. We’re trying to teach them at an early age how to lift properly, how to lift safely, start understanding the movements – because a lot of them are really complex movements. ...
"Then as they get older and are able to start training with heavier weights, there’s not as much of a learning curve, and we can do it much more safely because they’ve had experience with the lifts.”
While Barnard prepares for the transition, applicants for Stillwater’s athletic director position can find information at www.stillwaterschools.com. When his successor is hired, Barnard intends to support the new AD in growing comfortable with the job.
“I’ll be able to provide a lot of assistance in that area as much as needed,” Barnard said. “Just to make sure that it’s a smooth transition for the next person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.