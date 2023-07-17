Familiar names within the Stillwater and Oklahoma State University baseball communities made significant milestones in their respective careers this past weekend.
The Cincinnati Reds called up former OSU third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand Sunday. He made his Major League Baseball debut Monday – batting seventh as the designated hitter.
The Reds acquired the 23-year-old at last August’s trade deadline along with Spencer Steer and Steve Haijar from the Minnesota Twins for starting pitcher Tyler Mahle.
During 12 spring training games, Encarnacion-Strand led the Reds in hits, home runs, RBI and OPS while batting .577.
He began the season with the Triple-A Louisville Bats on the injured list but was able to hit .331/.405/.637 with 20 home runs and 62 RBI in 67 games.
MLBPipeline.com ranked him as the No. 88 prospect as of Monday.
Cincinnati fans hoped Encarnacion-Strand’s No. 33 jersey would feature his complete surname – as the longest on record in Major League history, according to research from MLB.com – but he instead opted for just “Encarnacion.”
In his lone season at OSU (2021), Encarnacion-Strand became the 26th player in program history to earn first-team All-American honors and the first in five seasons, as well as the fourth Cowboy to be named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He was also a semifinalist for the Dick Howser Trophy.
He hit for the cycle against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to become just the fifth player in OSU player to do so in the Big 12 era. His 19-game hitting streak was the longest by a Cowboy in nine seasons and the ninth longest in program history.
The Twins drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 Draft.
Holliday shines in Double-A debut weekend
Soon after starting in the Futures Game, MLB’s top prospect, Stillwater graduate Jackson Holliday, played in his first three games with the Bowie Baysox. He became just the fifth 19-year-old this season to see an at-bat at the Double-A level.
Holliday went a combined 6 for 12 with two walks and a run scored – with two strikeouts in his first game. The Baysox had Holliday bat No. 2 in the lineup each game.
Schubart named Cape League All-Star
OSU sophomore Nolan Schubart was selected to the 2023 Cape Cod Baseball League All-Star Game.
A season ago, junior infielder Marcus Brown received the same honor.
An All-American Third Team selection and the 2023 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, Schubart has hit two home runs and a team-high 11 RBI in 21 games with the Chatham Anglers.
