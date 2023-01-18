If it weren’t for his dad, Atwood Benjamin Newton II – “Woody” – would’ve never ended up in Stillwater. He likely would’ve never ended up playing Division I basketball, either.
Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Newton accompanied his father to countless sporting events: NFL games, the Wizards, even basketball and football games that featured his nephew, who happens to be older than him.
All of that paved Newton’s winding road to the Oklahoma State men’s basketball program.
“I always say this: Without my father, I wouldn’t play sports,” Newton said. “My father played a huge impact in me playing sports, to this day.”
Fielding questions ahead of the Cowboys’ road loss to Baylor on Jan. 14, Newton smiled as he reminisced on watching the sports scene in the nation’s capital evolve from Gilbert Arenas to John Wall to Robert Griffin III.
He found solace in recollecting how he and his father were at FedEx Field when Griffin ran for a 76-yard touchdown to beat the Minnesota Vikings.
A lot has changed between those days and these days, though.
“It’s life. Death comes with everybody,” Newton said softer than when answering a question about basketball just moments prior. “It just happened to be my turn, and I just had to fight through it.
“I’m still learning to fight through it.”
Newton was riding a high from OSU’s season-opening win over UT-Arlington. He helped the Cowboys get off on the right foot after contributing 6 points and a pair of rebounds in 14 minutes of action.
And that’s when he was dropped toward the lowest of lows.
In the aftermath of the Cowboys' first win of the season, Newton received unwelcome news from home that his father died.
“Certainly, you never wish to have to deal with that,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “But the reality is life. Very few things that are guaranteed in life, but that’s one of them. For a young man who’s far away from home … he needed to know that he had people that he could count on.”
Boynton and his staff aren’t strangers to situations like these. They had to weather the same storm when Moussa Cisse’s mother died in December 2021. Both then and now, basketball was and is nowhere near the forefront.
Family matters, Boynton preaches. It’s a lesson constantly taught throughout the program. He didn’t want Newton to worry about basketball, so the junior forward stepped away and spent some time at home.
“It just shows how much of a family-oriented program it is,” Newton said. “And just that, in this program, basketball isn’t everything. … Being able to be around your loved ones in such a tough time, it really shows what kind of man Coach Mike is.”
Nearly a month separated the Cowboys’ season debut and Newton’s return to the court. In that time, he celebrated, honored and remembered the life of his father with his family. While OSU made the trip to the Bahamas for Baha Mar Hoops in mid-November, one of Boynton’s assistants traveled to be by Newton’s side at his dad’s funeral.
Newton didn’t play more than six minutes in each of his first four games back. That time wasn’t only about trying to get him back into a groove on the court, either. It was about giving Newton time to process, time to grieve.
“What I’ve seen since he’s been back is, he’s slowly getting back to just having an urge and desire and hunger to do this,” Boynton said. “And kind of not be burdened by what he’s lost, but really trying to take advantage of what he still has in front of him.”
“Just being able to be with my brothers, my teammates, Coach Mike, they helped me through it,” Newton said. “It’s tough, but I’m getting help through it.”
Newton has become a key contributor for the Cowboys ever since Cisse injured his ankle against West Virginia on Jan. 2. After playing 10 minutes and tallying 5 points and three rebounds in OSU’s Big 12 opener at Kansas, he only played 8 minutes against the Mountaineers.
He’s played double-digit minutes in each of the last four games – against Texas (12), at No. 11 Kansas State (21) at Baylor (19) and against Oklahoma (28). He made the first start of his career during the Cowboys' 72-56 win over the Sooners on Wednesday night, posting a career-high 12 points to go along with five rebounds.
The Cowboys used Bedlam to prove they'll surge on in the best conference in college basketball.
Basketball goes on. And Newton will, too.
But he’ll forever hold the moments of the past close to his heart as he navigates his way back onto a court he may never have stepped foot on if it weren’t for his dad, Atwood Benjamin Newton Sr.
“It’s very tough,” Newton said. “I gotta think about that everyday, you know? There’s not a day I don’t go by without thinking of my pops.”
