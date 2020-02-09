With March Madness on the horizon for college basketball, high school playoffs are right around the corner as the brackets for Class B and Class A schools have been released.
The district assignments for Class 2A-4A have also been announced, with their brackets set to be released later.
Class B
In Area II, the Mulhall-Orlando boys and coach Keith Fletcher will play Dover at 8 p.m. Friday night at Lomega High School. If the Panthers (2-20) win, they will play Lomega on Saturday night for the chance at the District 1 title. The winner and runner-up of the district advances to a regional sub-site at M-O. The area tournament for M-O is in Cleveland from Feb. 27-29.
The M-O girls and coach Tony Cazzelle will also play Dover, with their game being at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lomega. Should the Lady Panthers (2-19) advance, then their assignments for regionals and area would be the same.
Class A
In Area I, the Coyle boys and coach Josh Sumrall will play Geary at 8 p.m. Friday night at Hydro-Eakly High School. Should the Bluejackets (11-10) win, they will play for the District 6 title against H-E on Saturday night. The winner-and runner-up of the district advance to the regional site at Coyle. The area tournament will be held at the Stride Center in Enid from Feb. 27-29.
The Coyle girls and coach Tom Webb will also head to Hydro-Eakly on Friday to play Geary. Should the Lady Bluejackets (10-10) advance, they would have the same regional and area assignments as the boys.
Also in Area I, the Frontier boys will play Agra on Friday night at Frontier High school in Red Rock. The Bob Weckstein-coached Mustangs (10-14) will play Regent Prep for the District 8 title on Saturday. District finalists will head to Coyle for regionals, as well.
The Frontier girls and coach Brett Tahah get a bye in the first round and await the winner of Agra and Regent Prep on Saturday night. The No. 18 Lady Mustangs (16-8) have the same regional and area assignments as the boys.
Elsewhere in Class A, Ripley and Glencoe are in Area II. The Ripley boys and coach Doug Scott earned a bye and await the winner of Oaks Mission and Oilton for a game Saturday night at Ripley for the DIstrict 1 title. Winner and runner-up stay in Ripley for a chance for the No. 12 Warriors (18-6) to advance to the main regional site at Glencoe. The area site is the Mvskoke Dome in Oklmulge from Feb, 27-29.
The Ripley girls, also coached by Scott, have earned a bye as well and will play a district title game on Saturday. The No. 13 Lady Warriors (17-5) have the same assignments as the boys.
Up Highway 108 in Glencoe, the Panthers and coach Jeff Weedn earned a bye and will play either Dewar or South Coffeyville for the District 3 title on Saturday night in Glencoe. The Panthers (13-11) will stay home for regionals.
The Glencoe girls and coach Chad Tsotigh will have the same assignments with the Lady Panthers (16-8) earning a bye and getting to stay at home for regionals.
Class 2A
The Yale boys and girls will be heading to Pioneer-Pleasant Vale High School for the District 4 Tournament with the host school and Amber-Pocasset. The Yale boys and coach Rocky Kennedy (6-15), along with the Lady Bulldogs and coach Craig Garner (8-13), will be playing for a spot in the district title game. The regional sub-site is P-PV and the main site is Ponca City.
The Morrison boys and girls will head to Latta High School for the District 6 Tournament with the host school and Wellston. The Morrison boys (10-10) and coach Chandler Salinas, along with the Lady Wildcats and coach Hillary Patterson (11-8) will be playing for a spot in the district title game.
The Pawnee boys and girls will host Crescent and Storoud in District 7. The No. 8 Black Bears (18-1) and coach David Page, along with the girls and coach Richard Spears (10-8), will head straight to the regional main site at Stroud. The sub-site for Morrison is Nowata High School.
The area site is at the Stride Bank Center in Enid.
Class 3A
The Perry boys and girls will host Chandler for the District 4 title. The No. 10 Maroons (15-5) and coach Brandon Hight, along with the Lady Maroons and coach Mariah Wilson, will head to a regional sub-site at Prague. The main site is Community Christian School in Norman.
Class 4A
The Perkins-Tryon boys and girls will host Metro Christian for the District 7 title. The Demons (10-10) and coach Dylan Parker, along with the No. 18 Lady Demons (18-4) and coach Jerry Burnett, will go to the regional sub-site at Victory Christian School with the main site being at P-T.
The Cushing boys and girls will host Woodward for the District 2 title. The Cushing boys (12-8) and coach Jontue Ezell, along with the Lady Tigers (10-10) and coach Brian Busby will head straight to the regional main site at Kingfisher.
The area site is in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.