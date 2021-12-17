Fourteen seniors on the Stillwater High football team received All-District 6A-II-1 recognition, and three of them picked up individual awards.
The list was announced Wednesday, featuring honorees from all eight schools in District 1. Stillwater defensive back JoJo Beale was distinguished as the Defensive Newcomer of the Year. Chance Clements was named Outside Linebacker of the Year and Eli Williams was tabbed as a Co-Corner of the Year, sharing the distinction with Jevion Jones of Deer Creek.
Through 10 games, Beale racked up 51 tackles, including 18 solo stops. He also had one interception against state champion Bixby. Williams appeared in 11 games, making two interceptions and three fumble recoveries along with 52 tackles.
Despite missing three games because of an ankle injury, Clements ended the season with 69 tackles, ranking second on the team. Clements has committed to Oklahoma State, where his father coaches the defensive line.
Several other Pioneers made the All-District team. The list included linebacker Gabe Brown, receiver Mason Butler, defensive lineman Brayden Burke, offensive lineman Carson Cottrill, deep snapper Osker Ehrlich, offensive lineman Tayveon Morton, receiver Ty Smithton and defensive lineman Daesan Simpkins.
Stillwater kicker Chase Edwards, defensive lineman Johnnie Harrison IV and offensive lineman Sam Nelson were recognized as honorable mentions.
