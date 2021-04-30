Texas Oklahoma St Football

Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) sets for a block against Texas on Oct. 31, 2020, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

 Sue Ogrocki | Associated Press

The Chicago Bears have selected Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the NFL Draft. 

The Bears picked up Jenkins with the 39th overall pick, seventh pick of the second round.

This story will be updated.

