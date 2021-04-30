breaking featured Bears draft OSU's Jenkins Sfaff Apr 30, 2021 4 hrs ago Oklahoma State offensive lineman Teven Jenkins (73) sets for a block against Texas on Oct. 31, 2020, in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Sue Ogrocki | Associated Press The Chicago Bears have selected Oklahoma State tackle Teven Jenkins in the second round of the NFL Draft. The Bears picked up Jenkins with the 39th overall pick, seventh pick of the second round. This story will be updated. Tags Chicago Bears Tackle Pick Teven Jenkins Oklahoma Nfl Draft Story Trending Video Recommended for you ADVERTISERS This Week's Circulars Photos To view or purchase photos, visit stwnewspress.smugmug.com Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesENDUI plans sobriety checkpoints for Calf FryCounty Commission declares Payne County a Second Amendment SanctuarySPD investigating Saturday shootingStillwater Medical CEO opposes managed care to administer MedicaidStillwater nail salon employee accused of sexual battery bound over for trial court arraignmentCity Council approves Boomer Lake Station redevelopment dealCharges filed, warrant issued for man accused of armed robberyWoman flown to hospital following one-vehicle wreckCowboys drop 2 to TexasBill banning critical race theory in school advances to governor Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.