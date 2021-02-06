After eight minutes, Oklahoma led in Saturday night’s Bedlam women’s basketball game in Gallagher-Iba Arena, but for the next three-plus quarters, it was all orange and black.
Once Oklahoma State took the lead from its in-state rival, it never looked back. The Cowgirls destroyed Oklahoma in their second matchup of the season.
It was lopsided at half and only got worse from that point. OSU won 91-64, extending its win streak to five games. The Cowgirls (14-5 overall, 10-3 Big 12 Conference) beat their in-state rival by an average of 20 points this season.
“I’m very proud of our kids,” OSU coach Jim Littell said. “I’m very proud of the way we prepared the last two days on the defensive end. We were very concerned about three elite scorers for Oklahoma. … I’m really proud of our kids. Five people in double figures. Shared the basketball, penetrated in, threw some touch passes to (Natasha) Mack at the rim. Five people in double figures, and the one starter who didn’t get double figures is a 5-6 guard that went and got 12 rebounds in Lexy Keys.”
It was another big night for OSU senior forward Natasha Mack. The 6-foot-4 Lufkin, Texas, native scored 26 points on 12-of-17 shooting and grabbed 18 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season.
Mack’s five blocked shots were also significant. Those pushed her past former Cowgirl Kaylee Jensen as the program’s career blocked shots leader with 176. She accomplished the feat in less than two seasons in Stillwater.
“There have been a lot of really good players go through here, and Kaylee Jensen, who had the record, I had the privilege to coach her for four years,” Littell said. “I just said to our group afterward, ‘Who breaks the school record in a year and 19 games?’ That’s truly amazing that any record is broken during that short period of time, and that just tells you how special Mack is. … What’s even more special is the type of young lady she is and the respect her teammates and coaches have for her, because she’s always got a smile on her face and she enjoys life.”
Mack admitted she didn’t know she entered the game four blocks away from tying the record. The news of the record came as a surprise.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Mack said. “I didn’t know I was that close to it, to be honest. So, to know I achieved it, was pretty awesome.”
OSU junior guard Ja’Mee Asberry was excited for her teammate, and joked about competing with Mack for blocked shots.
“I wish I could do that, because then it would be a competition,” the 5-5 guard said laughing. “But, I’ll just let her have it this time.”
Asberry also had a good night, and was a spark for the Cowgirls in the first half. She finished with 22 points – 19 of which she scored in the first half – despite shooting just 1 of 9 in the second half.
In the first half, Asberry sank 5 of 7 from 3-point range. Her final 3 of the half came on an off-balance shot at the buzzer, but it swished in the same as the others.
“I was open, and I hit it,” Asberry joked. “… At first we were trading baskets with them, but then at one point we were scoring and they weren’t. That’s always good to win the game.”
OSU took the lead late in the first quarter with a quick 5-0 run. It was Asberry’s second 3-pointer of the quarter and a layup by freshman Taylen Collns that pushed the Cowgirls in front at the end of the quarter.
They never trailed again. In fact, they outscored OU 73-49 over the next 30 minutes.
After both teams traded buckets the the fist three minutes of the second quarter, Asberry sparked a 12-0 run. OSU pushed their lead to 18 by halftime and never looked back.
“Asberry already knows how I feel about her,” Mack said. “… She said she wanted to win this very bad, and I appreciate everything she did for this team.”
For Asberry, the Bedlam games have extra special meaning, as it does for the five other Cowgirls from Oklahoma – three of whom join her in the starting lineup.
“I’m from Oklahoma and OSU is the only Oklahoma school to (offer me),” Asberry said. “TU didn’t. ORU didn’t. OU didn’t. I’m blessed to have someone who actually had faith in me and offer me a scholarship.”
The Cowgirls will be on the road for their next two games. They will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Texas before traveling to Texas Tech for a 3 p.m. tipoff Feb. 13.
