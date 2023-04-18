A mere seven pitches in, Oklahoma State baseball’s eventual 19-8 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday evening never seemed likely. The Cowboys appeared to be doomed against their Bedlam rival, and an eighth loss in nine games loomed large at O’Brate Stadium.
Redshirt-freshman pitcher Drew Blake, a Stillwater native, opened the game by walking the first two batters he faced. OSU pitching coach Rob Walton visited the mound. And, on the very next pitch, OU shortstop Dakota Harris cleared the bases with a three-run blast to left field.
“I just told him to catch his breath, just control his breathing,” said Cowboys catcher Chase Adkison when asked what he said to Blake amid the early woes. “He was very tense and wants to work at a super fast pace. Sometimes I just need to slow him down, let him reset and then get him back in his groove.”
Blake rallied, though. As much as he needed to, anyway. He used a strikeout, fly out to center and a groundout to Cowboys shortstop Marcus Brown to limit any further damage and keep the Sooners in check.
Then the Cowboys (24-13, 9-7 Big 12) strung together perhaps their biggest, most-needed game-defining responses of the season.
OU starting pitcher Gray Harrison one-upped Blake, walking three-straight batters to load the bases before OSU could record an out. and Cowboys star left fielder Nolan Schubart, a freshman, seized the opportunity by ripping a two-run double over the third baseman and down the left-field line.
Junior catcher Chase Adkison sent a sacrifice fly to center field, senior first baseman David Mendham knocked an RBI single and OSU’s leadoff hitter, sophomore center fielder Zach Ehrhard, used his second at-bat in the first inning to draw a two-out walk with the bases loaded.
And just like that, the Cowboys led 5-3.
“Our response after giving up three was wonderful. Great job by the team to just jump right back in and kind of put the pressure on the other side,” Cowboy coach Josh Holliday said. “Our team handled the opportunity extremely well.”
OSU wasn’t done there, though.
Adkison tacked onto his first-inning RBI with another pair of them in the second, mimicking Schubart’s left-field drive with one of his own. He wasn’t on the bases for too long, either. Two pitches later, Cowboys junior third baseman Tyler Wulfert cleared the bases with his eighth home run of the season, a two-run shot to left-center that put the Pokes ahead 8-4.
As dominant as OSU was at the plate as a collective, Adkison embodied everything the Cowboys were able to do in their highest scoring output since posting 20 runs in a series-closing win over Dallas Baptist on March 14.
And Adkison, in his second year donning bright orange, went 2 for 4 against the Sooners with two doubles and three RBI. The Cowboys finished with 14 hits, including four home runs, from eight different players.
“Our catcher is just a stud,” Holliday said. “Just an absolute stud.
“There’s lots of great baseball statements that became statements for a reason. ‘Hitting is contagious’ is one of them, right? They didn’t just come up with that for no reason.”
After OU’s big first inning, and on the heels of OSU’s even larger answer, Cowboys junior pitcher Evan O’Toole stepped in for Blake and provided a steadiness to a game that had previously been everything but that.
The Sooners tacked on another run in the second via a sacrifice fly, and then O’Toole, who picked up the win and moved to 4-1, blanked them in the third and fourth. That allowed the Cowboys to play with a stronger sense of calmness, Holliday said, and it showed with them outscoring OU 5-2 in his four innings of action.
“We scored a few times, and that widens the gap a little bit. Then (O’Toole) keeps doing it, and it just created that little bubble where we could go kind of pull apart just a little bit,” Holliday said. “That was huge.”
The Cowboys – who entered the contest riding the coattails of an 11-6 win over Big 12 foe West Virginia, one that snapped a five-game losing skid – have now won back-to-back games for the first time since taking the final two in a three-game series against Texas in early April.
The double-digit triumph, Holliday said, will bring an end to a streak of sleepless nights. It was one of the first things he mentioned upon taking the lectern in the aftermath of his program’s third-straight win over its Bedlam rival.
He and the Cowboys will have a chance at keeping their new-found win streak intact when they hit the road for the start of a three-game series against Kansas on Friday.
That can wait until the morning, though.
“When you lose games, as a coach, you shoulder the disappointment and sense that you’re letting down your team, your people, your fans,” Holliday said. “You have a hard time winding down because you’re thinking about what you think you need to do better to help people.
“Sometimes, winning will get you a good night’s sleep.”
