It took four hours to complete, but the final regular season Bedlam contest went to Oklahoma State on Tuesday night in Tulsa.
The Cowboys scored six-straight runs en route to a 7-3 victory over Oklahoma. The win gives the Cowboys a 3-2 edge over OU in the Bedlam series before the possibility of the two in-state rivals meeting up at the Big 12 Conference Tournament in two weeks.
Oklahoma won the conference series, but the Cowboys won both mid-week games this year. Tuesday’s victory wasn’t pretty as both teams combined to use 15 pitchers in order to avoid using up arms before the next weekend series.
Noah Sifrit earned the win for OSU on the mound. He threw three innings – the most of any Cowboy pitcher – and he allowed two hits and non runs, while striking out five of the 11 batters he faced. It was Sifrit’s first win as a pitcher since 2019.
OSU shortstop Hueston Morrill pitched for the first time in his collegiate career. He faced six batters in the eighth inning, and he struck out two. Morrill also allowed a solo home run and two walks, but he was consistently throwing pitches in the low-to-mid 90s to help the Cowboys through an inning where they didn’t have to use anyone from the bullpen.
The Cowboys blew the game open with four runs in the fourth inning after they loaded the bases on an OU error, walk and hit batter. They scored on a Max Hewitt sacrifice fly, a Christian Encarnacion-Strand RBI double, a Carson McCusker bases-loaded walk and a Cade Cabbiness RBI single.
OSU added two more runs in the sixth inning. Cabbiness hit a one-out RBI single before an OU pitching change and a Justin Campbell RBI single.
The Cowboys host Baylor this weekend for their final Big 12 series of the season. The first game begins at 6 p.m. Friday at O’Brate Stadium.
