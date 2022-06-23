The same word appeared in all three of Chad Weiberg’s statements.
Championship.
In a span of 26 days, Weiberg, Oklahoma State Athletic Director, has given three coaches contract extensions.
Softball coach Kenny Gajewski was extended on May 28. Equestrian coach Larry Sanchez got the treatment on June 21 and one day later, Chris Young, director of tennis and women’s tennis coach, followed suit.
All three of the recently inked deals run through 2027.
Weiberg issued statements with the announcements of each deal. He said Sanchez has created a “national championship program.” He said Young’s teams have competed at a “championship level.” Talking about Gajewski, he said consistent leadership is important to build a “championship program.”
Maybe Weiberg just threw in some buzzwords as part of cookie cutter statements. That’s easier than formulating a unique statement every day. But I think Weiberg is more intentional with his wording than that.
He is sending a message: Championship caliber performance gets rewarded at Oklahoma State University.
In April, Sanchez and the Cowgirl equestrian team won the 2022 NCEA National Championship, the first in program history. The team finished 15-2, breaking a record for most wins in a season, previously set at 14 in 2009. The Cowgirls defeated two No. 1 teams and lost only once over nearly the final five months of the season.
Sanchez is the only recently extended coach to win a championship, but Gajewski and Young have shown they are capable of getting there.
Gajewski and the softball team were one win away from the championship series of the 2022 Women’s College World Series. OSU lost back-to-back games to Texas, blowing a 5-0 lead in the second matchup. The performance in Oklahoma City, which ended with tears on the faces of some and stunned robotic stares on the faces of others, still raised the standard for the program.
Under Gajewski’s guidance, the Cowgirls have reached the WCWS three consecutive seasons. A month prior to the World Series, OSU beat Oklahoma to win a Big 12 Tournament championship, the first in program history.
This season, Young and the OSU women’s tennis team won twice in the NCAA Tournament and reached the round of 16. In 2016, OSU competed in its first national championship, finishing runner-up with a 4-3 loss to Stanford.
Young has also gotten championship tennis to come to him. In 2024, the NCAA Tennis National Championships will be played in Stillwater at the Michael and Anne Greenwood Tennis Center.
July 1 will mark the end of Weiberg’s first year as athletic director. His standard for success is now clearer than ever.
Championship performance.
