When this article is read there is a good chance some of it will be irrelevant.
That is how fast the seismic shifts that will change the structure of college football are hitting. That’s not a good thing. When making a life-altering decision, most people take a moment to breathe and assess the situation.
In recent power conference board meetings, it seems the play is for schools to make their move before the others in the room have a chance to breathe. I don’t blame them, that’s their job. But I don’t think making hasty decisions is the best way to solve the problems in front of them.
That’s why, with the luxury of time to think and no pressure from athletic departments, television networks or fans, I will share what Oklahoma State and the Big 12 Conference should do to win conference realignment.
Oklahoma State should do what every team not in the SEC or Big 10 conference is doing: try to get into the SEC or Big 10.
There is a growing sense the realignment will end with the SEC and Big 10 as two “Super conferences” dominating the landscape, as USA TODAY’s Paul Myerberg believes. The arms race has already begun, with Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC in 2025 and USC and UCLA headed to the Big 10 in 2024. In this scenario, the Big 12 remains alive by poaching from the Pac-12 but plays a definite third wheel.
OSU wouldn’t be alone trying to shoehorn its way into a “Super conference.” Everything about being in one is desirable, the money and chances to get into whatever version of the CFP Championship exists being at the top.
If OSU does miss out on a “Super conference” there is only one other option. Remain in the Big 12 and hope new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark pulls enough teams in to stay afloat.
This is the scenario I see as most likely. and it’s not a terrible one to be in. Sometimes playing third wheel has its perks.
The Big 12 is playing more offense than it is defense. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports reports the conference is in “deep discussion” to add up to six Pac-12 teams. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were specifically mentioned as the targets.
As Dodd reports, it’s strength by numbers for the Big 12. The Big 12 must continue adding teams to protect itself, otherwise it becomes vulnerable to the Pac-12 playing a reverse card and poaching some of its members. Also, with 14 teams instead of 10 or 12, having a team like OSU or Kansas receive a golden ticket to a “Super conference” won’t be so crippling.
In summary, OSU should try to leave the Big 12 for the SEC or Big 10. If that doesn’t work, OSU should pretend like the Big 12 is the only place it ever wanted to be to help stabilize the conference, enabling it to attract prospective schools.
Funny how this all works.
Ben Hutchens is a part-timer for the Stillwater News Press. He can be reached at bhutchens@stwnewspress.com.
