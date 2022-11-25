A cold, windy night greeted the fans at Putnam City High School for the Oklahoma Class-4A semifinal game.
An evening full of spotty, varying chilly wind gusts prompted a plethora of winter clothing to be worn in the stands at Pirate Stadium, filling the stadium with orange and black, Cushing attire on both sides of the field— including patches or Tiger fans in the visitors' stands. The Tiger faithful abruptly took over the neutral site and made it their own. In a sense, it was a foreshadowing of what was to come on Friday night.
From quarterback Blaze Berlowitz’s 74-yard strike to wide receiver Camden Crooks to put the Tigers on the board first to his final kneel down, putting the ribbon on a dominant win, it was all Cushing (13-0) in its 56-14 blowout victory over Elk City (11-2) to clinch its first state championship appearance since 2014. The Tiger offense recorded a remarkable 457 yards of total offense in the win.
“I was a little tyke the last time (Cushing) made the state title game,” Berlowitz said. “I know they’ve been close a couple of times, but it feels good to be a part of the team that brought us back.”
Eight years separate the last Cushing football team to make it to the championship game. Additionally, 61 years separate the last time the program claimed an outright state title.
Rusty Morgan took the head coaching job prior to the 2018 season. He hadn’t much head coaching experience and didn’t know what to expect moving forward. In hindsight, he had one task in mind— returning Cushing football back to its glory days and putting the program back on the map. He knew it wouldn’t be easy. However, as he has experienced multiple times, nothing in life comes easy – particularly in the game of football.
“When I took this job I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Morgan said. “But I can’t help and reflect on the many other seniors who were part of our climb (to a state championship game appearance). I’ve been around this particular group of seniors and this group of guys throughout their youth, ever since they were little and when they were just getting into middle school. Just to see them progress the way that they have, it’s special to watch as a coach. Now we’ve punched our ticket and it’s all a testament to them.”
It was certainly a sentimental moment for the surplus of Tiger faithful present for Friday night’s game. Some could even be seen tearing up as they exited the stands.
From start to finish, the Tigers were clicking on both sides of the ball. Fast starts have been a primary point of emphasis by Morgan to his players of the entirety of the season. Week-after-week, his team’s fast starts and early two-possession leads carried them to a record-breaking season— of course, meshed with an offense averaging 57 points heading into Friday night, consistently recording other videogame-like numbers as a unit.
Berlowitz, a consistent driving force in a Tiger offense that had been so prolific all season long, was efficient once again. The senior quarterback completed 16 of his 24 passes for 335 yards through the air and five touchdowns, while also rushing for a score.
“Blaze was so good tonight,” running back Noah Jones said. “He’s honestly the reason I’ve been so good this year. His passing ability opens a lot of things up for me and I owe it all to him because he’s such a work horse. He’s a true leader and I owe a lot to (Blaze).”
Next Saturday, Cushing will face a familiar foe in Wagoner, which beat Poteau earlier in the day Friday to clinch a spot in the state title game. The Tigers won the previous matchup this season by a score of 42-0, keeping Bulldog quarterbacks Kale Charboneau and Gabriel Rodriguez at bay. Regardless of the prior outcome, Morgan places emphasis on seizing the moment, highlighting what could potentially lie ahead in less than one week.
“It’s about capitalizing on opportunities, and we’ve done that well all season,” Morgan said. “We punched our ticket and now we’ve got one more game to prove ourselves on the biggest stage… We’ve been so efficient all year long and have thrived in moments like these, but we’re going to be tested, we are. It is a familiar opponent with us playing them earlier in the season. But I’m confident in these kids, in this coaching staff that we’ll go out, put in the work this week, and get the job done next weekend.”
