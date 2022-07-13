ARLINGTON, Texas – While several Big 12 football teams navigate uncertainty at quarterback and welcome newcomers from the transfer portal, Oklahoma State has an established offensive leader.
Spencer Sanders, a redshirt senior from Denton, Texas, is preparing for his fourth season as the Cowboys’ starting signal-caller. This time, extra attention surrounds him – he was the quarterback selected for the Preseason All-Big 12 Football Team. On the main stage at AT&T Stadium for Big 12 Media Days, OSU coach Mike Gundy discussed Sanders’ growth.
“Spencer has been fantastic for us, and he has now become a magician in our offense,” Gundy said. “He knows it. He can run it fast. He understands. The middle (and) toward the end of last year, he started to make really quality decisions in a short amount of time, which is very important in quarterback play.”
Gundy pointed out that Sanders, who compiled 2,839 passing yards for 20 touchdowns during the past season, was thrown into tricky situations. As injuries wore down the offensive line and young, inexperienced receivers stepped into starting spots, Sanders didn’t say anything about his circumstances, Gundy said. Instead, he settled into his role, figuring out how to build consistency in a shuffled lineup.
The next step for the Cowboys’ experienced leader is to help his young teammates grow, too.
“My comfort level really is just about getting the guys around me comfortable,” Sanders said. “ ...It’s better they can play as just themselves.”
Cowboys return to site of championship loss
In December, Brock Martin sat in a chair on the field at AT&T Stadium as a dejected mood washed over OSU’s sideline.
Defensive end Martin and his teammates had fallen to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game. On Wednesday, inside the stadium where Cowboy running back Dezmon Jackson had landed inches short of the end zone, Martin relived the postgame sting.
“I just don’t think I wanted (the game) to be over,” Martin said.
Wide receiver Brennan Presley also described the eeriness of returning to the scene of the championship loss. AT&T Stadium has not been kind to the Cowboys, but stepping onto the familiar field for Big 12 Media Days provides them with motivation to advance to the Big 12 title game for the second straight year. Martin, who is back for his final season of eligibility, has a chip on his shoulder, and dissatisfaction with the title game’s result also lingers in Gundy’s mind.
“ ...You have one team that has the thrill of victory and the other team has disappointment, and it never goes away,” Gundy said. “Still, to this day, at times when I wake up in the middle of the night, games such as the championship game will come across my mind, more so than even games where we had a lot of success for whatever reason, but our team is resilient, as you could see.”
Presley brothers prepare for first season as Cowboy teammates
Cowboy fans enjoyed watching Bixby alumnus Brennan Presley make leaping catches and use his speed for kickoff returns during the past season.
In the fall, another Presley could join the game action. Brennan’s younger brother, Braylin, has arrived for his freshman season, and Gundy expects them to eventually impact special teams as a dynamic duo.
“Hopefully, at some point in their careers, the two guys returning the kickoff will both be Presleys,” Gundy said.
Junior receiver Brennan can teach Braylin the ways of Cowboy football, but he also respects his brother’s individual journey.
“He’s in college, too,” Brennan said. “He’s an individual. I let him live his life, but also, I’ll try to give him any tips and stuff that I can offer so he doesn’t necessarily have to go through the same things that I have been through. Just offering that, but let him – because you honestly have to mess up sometimes in life in order to learn – so (I’m) just knowing when to let him fail and learn and when to offer some presence.”
