ARLINGTON, Texas – When Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire took the grand stage at Big 12 Media Days on Thursday morning, he was well aware of what awaits the Red Raiders entering the 2023 season.
“We really do have to handle the expectation that maybe a lot of guys on our roster have not had before,” he said inside AT&T Stadium. “We’ve got to stay humble. But we’ve got a really good opportunity to be a really good football team.”
Those aren’t expectations that have come out of nowhere. They’re the expectations that the Red Raiders earned this past fall.
Tech was picked to finish ninth in the Big 12 preseason poll a season ago – and the season before that. In his first year as a Division I coach, following a longtime stay in Texas high school football and five seasons as an assistant at Baylor, McGuire led the Red Raiders to a fourth-place finish in the league (the program’s best in over a decade) with an overall record of 8-5.
They’ve made a name for themselves now, and people have started to take notice. The league’s media members slated the Red Raiders at fourth in this year’s preseason poll. Quickly – perhaps sooner than expected – McGuire has been instrumental in Tech’s perceived ascension to the upper echelon of the Big 12.
“We love playing for him. It’s amazing having him,” said Tech redshirt-sophomore wideout Jerand Bradley. “It’s just fun, honestly. We’re just so free having him. It’s always nice, honestly.”
Bradley is one of 18 starters from 2022 who’s set to return this fall. He was one of the best freshmen in the country a year ago, and flat-out one of the best receivers in the Big 12, leading the Red Raiders in all major receiving categories. At 6-foot-6, Bradley made nine starts in 12 games while reeling in 52 catches for 751 yards and six touchdowns.
And he did all of that without ever really knowing who his quarterback was.
Tech had three different passers – Behren Morton, Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough – with at least 150 attempts last fall. Smith transferred to Houston this offseason. Morton stuck around and battled through spring camp. Shough, who led TTU to a record of 5-0 after returning from a shoulder injury sustained in the opener, was named this year’s starter in early June.
“I feel like our chemistry is amazing, honestly,” Bradley said. “We’re with each other every day. We’re always watching film together. We’re just continuing to grow our bond, and he’s got so much experience. I love having him as my quarterback.”
With Shough on the verge of his sixth season of college football, and with Morton logging valuable snaps last year, McGuire believes Tech has one of the best quarterback rooms in the Big 12.
They have to stay healthy, though. He knows that.
“I think we’re the only team in the conference that has two quarterbacks that have won Big 12 games. Not being high recruits, but have actually played and won Big 12 games,” McGuire said. “I’m excited about both of those guys. Tyler is such a leader for this team, and he’s going to have a great year for us.”
Of course, the Red Raiders have holes to fill. But McGuire thinks they already have – and then some.
Tech’s defensive line took a massive blow with the departure of Tyree Wilson, a defensive end who the Las Vegas Raiders selected with the No. 7 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.
However, they’ll return some of their most productive pass-rushers from 2022 in Myles Cole, Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford Jr. And they added to the group via the transfer portal with Steve Linton (Syracuse) and Quincy Ledet (Louisiana-Monroe).
“Don’t throw anything at me, but I think we’re actually better in that room,” McGuire said. “I would take Tyree Wilson back right now; I’m not crazy. … But we’re really excited about that room.”
Tech is the latest example of a team quickly going from being the hunters to the hunted. A year ago that was TCU. It was Baylor the year before that.
Now, with an apparent starter at quarterback and a bulk of production sticking around for another run, TTU will navigate its way through the 2023 campaign with a proverbial target painted on its back each and every week.
That target doesn’t stick out because of a preseason poll, though. The Red Raiders are planning on earning that, just as they have everything up to this point.
“We appreciate it a lot, but we don’t look too much into it,” Bradley said. “We just try to stay humble and continue to work. We know the rankings don’t matter; we feel like we should be higher. But we still don’t look into it. We’re gonna show the world, honestly.”
