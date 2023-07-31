Houston football had in-state foe Texas Tech on the ropes in Week 2 of the 2022 season.
The Cougars were left with a lingering, sour taste of a 3-point loss in double overtime. The week after, they were on the receiving end of a 48-30 loss to Kansas, which was one of the hottest teams in the country at the time.
Then in his fourth year leading Houston, Dana Holgorsen didn’t want to keep circling back around on a couple of losses courtesy of, for him, familiar faces and, for Houston, soon-to-be conference foes.
“I was very careful with talking too much Big 12 prior to January,” Holgorsen said at Big 12 Media Days in mid-July. “Since January, yeah, I’ve talked about it, because that’s the way it’s going to be. It’s going to be like that every week.”
Houston was one of four newcomers to officially join the Big 12 on July 1. The other three – BYU, Cincinnati and UCF – all present unique stories of their own, but the Cougars’ move to become a Power Five program doubles as a homecoming of sorts for Holgorsen.
The longtime coach’s introduction to the Big 12 was as a wide receivers coach at Texas Tech, where he was eventually named the Red Raiders’ offensive coordinator after seven years. A pair of one-year stays at Houston and Oklahoma State led him to be West Virginia’s head coach from 2011-18.
Holgorsen’s time since then, of course, has been his second stint with the Cougars.
“Well, it’s exciting to be the new guy again,” he said. “But we’re personally excited to be back. This is a special deal.”
Things have changed since Holgorsen’s last time around the block, though. Entering the 2023 season, there isn’t a Big 12 program that stands in the same spot it did five years ago. He and the Cougars were firsthand witnesses to that against Kansas last year.
There’s no telling what will happen on a yearly basis, either.
TCU and first-year coach Sonny Dykes were picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 in 2022 before appearing in the national championship. The year before that, Baylor stunned Oklahoma State with a game-saving tackle on the goal line to win the league after being picked eighth in the preseason.
“There’s just so much parity in this league. Without getting too much into it, there used to be a few layups back in the day,” Holgorsen said. “There aren’t any layups.”
Holgorsen and Co. are hoping a large part of their start to a new era features an offense – one led by first-year offensive coordinator Eman Naghaui, who was previously Tulane’s offense line coach – that anyway resembles what Houston’s has been over the past three years with Clayton Tune at quarterback.
The defense is expected to be improved after giving up 32.2 points per game, a figure that was inflated given an allowed 62 points off of turnovers.
But Tune was prolific in his three seasons as the Cougars’ full-time starter, in which he threw a combined 9,668 yards and 85 touchdowns with 30 interceptions while completing 65% of his passes en route to being selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft.
“We lost a very seasoned quarterback in Clayton Tune,” Holgorsen said. “But that opens it up to who’s next.”
Insert Donovan Smith.
If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it should be. Kind of.
Smith has been at Texas Tech for the past three seasons, the first sidelined by injury before appearing in 21 games over the last two. He stayed in the Lone Star State after hitting the transfer portal, eventually landing with Houston in December.
The dual-threat gunslinger completed 64.2% of his passes for 2,686 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022, leading the Cougars to a record of 8-5, including 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference. He added 132 rushes for 262 yards and another 10 scores.
“The expectations are high for Donovan. But I felt like it was important to bring a guy in with experience, with Big 12 experience,” Holgorsen said. “Donovan has impressed me. I think his best days are ahead of him.”
Smith isn’t in the clear, Holgorsen said, despite his prior experience giving him the upper hand. He’ll be pushed throughout camp in a competition with Arkansas transfer Lucas Coley, a sophomore, and Ui Ale, a junior college transfer who excelled at Golden West College in Carson, California.
That’s emblematic of what to expect from the Cougars this fall, their first step on a new journey through one of the toughest conferences in the country.
They’ll be competitive, Holgorsen said. And, in this gauntlet, they don’t really have a choice.
“Better get ready to line up and prepare your best each and every week to put your best foot forward,” Holgorsen said. “I think we will do that.”
