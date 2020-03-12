The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team won perhaps one of the last college basketball games in the 2019-20 season.
Amid the growing concern of the coronavirus, the Big 12 Conference announced the cancelation of the league tournaments (both men and women) in Kansas City, Missouri, on Thursday morning – about 12 hours after the Cowboys beat Iowa State on a buzzer-beater in a conference tournament game Wednesday night.
“We did so for a variety of reasons, and we did it in consultation with a wide array of folks whose opinions we respect and who we wanted to coordinate with,” Big 12 Conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a press conference shortly after 11 a.m. “… Once the mayor declared a state of emergency, it hastened our discussions, and met with the board of directors this morning, who ultimately made the decision to cancel the tournament.”
About an hour before the official cancellation of the Big 12 tournament, the mayor of Kansas City had issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency that canceled all events with more than 1,000 attendees within the city.
Texas and Texas Tech were reportedly on the court at the Sprint Center preparing for an 11:30 a.m. tipoff.
OSU was originally scheduled to play No. 1 seed Kansas at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Big 12 is not the only conference to cancel its postseason tournaments.
The Ivy League had made the decision to cancel its tournament earlier in the week, and Thursday morning saw the Big Ten and SEC cancel its tournaments minutes before word began to spread of the Big 12 cancellation. The ACC and Pac-12 followed suit shortly there after, along with the American and Conference USA tournaments also being canceled.
The Big East tournament did have its first game of the day tipoff between St. John’s and Creighton at Madison Square Garden.
The NCAA had announced Thursday that the NCAA postseason tournaments would go forward, but with no fans.
“It’s hard to tell at this point whether there is going to be an NCAA tournament to play in, or if it will look different than the March Madness we’ve come to know,” Bowlsby said. “I think there’s probably lots of different options on the table right now that I haven’t been a party to.”
OSU football also canceled a scheduled media availability that was to follow Thursday’s spring practice.
The discussion of spring football – such as a cancellation of practices or spring games – was not talked about among the Big 12 board of directors Thursday morning, according to Bowlsby.
During Bowslby’s press conference, he said the league would be cancelling all league championship events through April 15. That includes the cancellation of the Big 12 gymnastics championship scheduled March 21 at West Virginia, as well as the equestrian championship that was scheduled for March 27 in Waco, Texas.
