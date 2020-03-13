The Big 12 Conference dropped big news Friday evening that will end all sports at Oklahoma State, and the rest of the conference, for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
The announcement, which came across around 6 p.m., read:
“Due to the on-going developments related to COVID-19, the Big 12 Conference announces that all organized team activities whether organized or voluntary, including team and individual practices, meetings, and other organized gatherings, have been suspended until March 29 and will be re-evaluated at that time. In addition, all conference and nonconference competitions are canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year.”
OSU was slated to open O’Brate Stadium – the new home of the Cowboy baseball team – in one week, but it appears the Cowboys will be opening the new facility when it begins the 2020-21 season next February.
This means Oklahoma State won the last Big 12 Conference championship – the Big 12 wrestling tournament – for the school year. The Cowboys were crowned champions Sunday.
