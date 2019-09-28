It’s been a long wait since bow season closed on Jan. 15. Tuesday that wait will come to an end with the opening of archery deer, elk, bear, fall turkey and pronghorn seasons.
I couldn’t help but climb in a tree stand for a few minutes the other night. I clicked my range finder a few times to double check and made a note of a few more branches that needed to be trimmed. What I really needed to do was sit up there and pretend for a little while.
I can’t wait to climb into a tree stand or blind and deer hunt. Those who deer hunt know it’s more than a successful harvest that happens. It’s being invisible in the world around you and observing the ecosystem operate.
You become small for those three or four hours you spend in the woods. If everything goes right, you never let your presence interfere with the natural flow of life around you. If you’re an extra lucky hunter, you are rewarded with a harvest. But you were already a lucky hunter to be able to slip into another world and experience nature in a pure form.
Oklahoma hunters will log a staggering amount of hours hunting over the next three and a half months. That effort should lead to somewhere around 100,000 deer in the freezer. It also means a large amount of revenue and tax dollars that support everything from state agencies to grass roots conservation.
Each season is a new journey and the crystal ball of prediction is a little hazy this year. The defining factors that will dictate how hunting goes come with may outcomes.
Habitat conditions are the best I may have ever seen in north central Oklahoma as hunting begins. Deer should have everything they need. They should have the ability to have very small home ranges and do just fine. Unfortunately for hunters, they really don’t have a reason to move and travel.
I’m pretty nervous about the weather that hunters can expect this fall. We’re going to need cold fronts and sustained cold weather. Without it, old bucks may never be seen during daylight.
The calendar will also dictate how the season unfolds. Youth hunters get the first chance with a gun on a long third weekend of October. Sticking with tradition, muzzleloader season starts the following weekend on Oct. 26. Circle that one on your calendar.
The youth deer gun season will be defined by whatever weather is present, but there is no doubt the rut will kick in hard during muzzleloader season. I feel it’s the best time to harvest an old buck with a firearm this fall.
The following two weeks of bow hunting will be the best hunting of the year prior to the start of the deer gun season. The problem is, gun season could be a boom or bust.
The Nov. 23, start of gun season is late on the calendar and may be late in the rut. The season, which accounts for the majority of the state’s deer harvest, stretches a full week into December. We’ll see how it all unfolds.
Regardless, big game hunting begins in Oklahoma on Tuesday. I’ll be in a tree somewhere, feeling small, observing and waiting. Most of all, I’ll be excited to be deer hunting again.
Jon Kocan is the Stillwater News Press outdoors writer and a longtime hunter. He can be reached at jkocan19@yahoo.com.
