A familiar sound rang out in Stillwater’s game against Bixby.
For Pioneer fans, it was a sickening one.
As it did on Monday, the ping of Bixby right fielder Jack Williams’ bat launching a ball over the fence spelled defeat for the Pioneers. Bixby beat Stillwater 8-7 on Tuesday night in Stillwater – the exact same score as the night before. Entering the game, Stillwater was one game behind Bixby in the district standings.
Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said the Pioneers (22-7) set a goal to be a regional host team. That goal is out of reach.
The Spartans beat Stillwater on Monday in Bixby when Williams hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth to put Bixby up 8-6. For the Pioneers, losing another close, important game to their rival hurt.
“That was a tough loss because that was a game changer as far as the district standings go,” Harris said. “That puts us out. We’re eliminated from being a host team.”
Williams’ key hit in Tuesday’s game was in the top of the fourth. The inning started off innocuously.
Pioneer pitcher Bryce Bond, who was facing the top of Bixby’s order, got the first two hitters of the inning out. The trouble came shortly after. He walked Cooper Moore, and Barrick Leu hit an infield single.
That brought up Bixby catcher Jack Williams, who unloaded on a high changeup and crushed it over the fence in left center. Neither Pioneer outfielder near the play bothered to move. The only people who could have caught the home run were stragglers from the peewee soccer games happening in the adjacent grass lot behind the fence.
Jackson Holliday, Stillwater’s star shortstop, played against Williams’ brother and knows Williams well enough to chat on the bases. He said the plan was for Bond to challenge Williams.
“We trust Bryce, we trust coach,” Holliday said. “We wanted to go at him. Unfortunately left a changeup up. (Williams) is strong. Really strong.”
The three-run shot tied the game at 7. The only run scored the rest of the game went to Bixby (26-5), flipping the script on what had been an offensive showcase early.
Stillwater scored six runs in the bottom of the second. Though they mustered just two hits in the inning, the Pioneers used a combination of walks, hit-by-pitches and errors to load the bases for Holliday.
Holliday, who Bixby later intentionally walked when he was in a similar situation an inning later, roped a ball that hit the top of the right field fence. The hit, inches away from being a grand slam, scored two.
“We came out hot,” Holliday said. “We knew what to expect. We knew we needed to jump on them. We kind of let it fade.”
Stillwater tacked on another run in the third to lead 7-4, but was held scoreless after that, largely due to Cooper Moore’s pitching. Moore, Bixby’s starting catcher, entered in the bottom of the fourth and did not surrender a run. It allowed the Spartans to climb into the game.
“We had them on the ropes last night,” Holliday said. “One pitch away, just kind of like tonight. We’re a good team, they’re a good team. They just always find a way to win. We need to clean some things up on our pitching and get some more timely hits.”
Bixby and Stillwater entered the home-and-home series tied in District 6A-4 with 8-2 records. With Bixby winning back-to-back games against Stillwater, the Pioneers are two games out of first place and do not hold the tiebreaker.
“Take your hat off to Bixby, those guys played well,” Harris said. “They made plays at the right time and they did what they had to do to win. They got us two nights in a row almost the same way.”
