The two best football teams in Class 6A’s second division didn’t have a whole lot of trouble getting to the title game, dominating the competition along the way. That wasn't the case in a crazy, momentum-swinging game that ultimately ended with Bixby winning the rematch over Stillwater, 40-36.
Everything was going right for the Pioneers in the first quarter. Facing the defending champion and the last team to defeat them, Stillwater rolled to a 17-3 lead over Bixby. Stillwater running back Qwontrell Walker was gashing the Spartans for big chunks of yards and Gunnar Gundy had found receiver Anthony Bland and tight end Luke McEndoo for touchdowns after a Uriah Kirby field goal. The defense opened the game holding Bixby to a field goal, blocking a punt and spending a lot of time in the Spartan backfield.
It didn’t last.
Bixby found new life thanks, in part to a couple of Pioneer miscues, including a high snap that led to a safety. Star Spartan receiver Brennan Presley was a frequent target of quarterback Mason Williams and the Pioneer defense didn’t have the same kind of success at getting them off the field.
Bixby took a 19-17 lead just before the half and scored the only touchdown of the third quarter after a long drive that came mostly on the ground.
Stillwater finally cut into the lead and ended Bixby’s scoring run with a Walker touchdown in the fourth quarter, pulling within 3 at 26-23 after a missed PAT.
The fireworks kept going. Brennan Presley took the ensuing kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown, but Stillwater’s first play from scrimmage on the next possession was a 65-yard passing touchdown from Gundy to Jack Smithton that cut the lead to 33-30.
The Pioneers stiffened again on defense, forcing another punt. The next drive, a huge 79-yard touchdown run from Walker gave Stillwater a 36-33 lead after a missed PAT. The touchdown gave Walker over 200 rushing yards for the game.
A couple of big plays, including another Presley touchdown grab on the next possession gave Bixby a 40-36 lead with only 1:04 left on the clock.
A fumble on Stillwater's next possession ended the game, the season and Stillwater's chance at the title. For Bixby it was its fifth championship in six years. Stillwater’s season ended at 12-1
This story will be updated.
