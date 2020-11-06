PAWNEE – When the Class A District 6 coaches vote this weekend on who the district champion is this year, it will be hard not to pick the Pawnee Black Bears.
With COVID-19 wrecking scheduled games for Pawnee and other teams around the state this season, the best team in the grouping will be decided by a vote, not wins or points.
The Black Bears made their case Friday night at home, plowing over Caney Valley in a 46-6 blowout victory.
With the win, Pawnee maintained an undefeated district record and extended its winning streak to seven. If the Black Bears do get the inevitable nod in the poll, they will secure their second-straight district crown.
Pawnee coach Russell Cook has molded the Black Bears into a top-flight team the past few years, and he said he hopes the other coaches in the district recognize it on their ballots.
“These kids have faced a lot of adversity this year,” Cook said. “God willing with the rankings, I hope we win this district championship. The kids deserve it.”
Coming into Friday’s game, Pawnee was without several contributors because of contact tracing. The Black Bears made it seem like they were full strength.
Nearly as soon as Pawnee received the opening kickoff, it found the end zone.
The Black Bears only needed two plays to march 55 yards down the field to start the game, as Trevor Mitchell finished the drive off on a 33- yard rushing score.
Just three plays later, Caney Valley’s quarterback Zak Wallis fumbled the ball away to Connor Skidgel, and Mitchell punched it in on a seven-yard scoring plunge shortly thereafter.
By the time the Trojans generated their first positive yardage five minutes into the game, Pawnee led 12-0. Caney Valley’s second drive stalled, and the Black Bears’ rushing locomotive bowled down the pasture of Memorial Field again with ease, with sophomore Barrett Stevenson capping it off with a 19-yard rushing touchdown.
Pawnee (7-1 overall; 4-0 district) led 18-0 at the end of the first, and the Black Bears showed no indication of weakness.
Much of the same carried on in the second quarter. Mitchell and Stevenson each added another rushing score.
Pawnee’s defense aided the cause, as it forced four of the five Trojan turnovers in the first half. The Black Bears also sacked Wallis three times.
Although Pawnee scored without much resistance in the open field, it couldn’t extend the success to two-point conversions. At the half, the Black Bears were empty on their first six conversion attempts.
Pawnee kept it going in the second half, as Blake Skidgel raced 80 yards to the end zone midway through the third to make the advantage 38-0.
The Trojans (5-5; 2-4) showed some life a few minutes later, as they pieced together a 65-yard drive and Wallis outran the Black Bear defense 16 yards for Caney Valley’s only points of the game.
Up 38-6, Pawnee started mixing in younger players in the fourth quarter. Tyler Jim finished off the Black Bear scoring output with a 45-yard rushing scoring with just over three minutes left.
Pawnee ran for 396 yards, and all of its touchdowns came on the ground. Cook said the big boys up front were what made that stat possible.
“The young guys stepped up for the starters who were out along the line,” Cook said. “The line got a great push, and you gotta give it to them for all of the yards and touchdowns we had.”
Although the Black Bears don’t know who they play next week to start the state playoffs, they are looking to go even deeper into the postseason than last year’s semifinal finish. Cook said he believes it is definitely possible with this year’s squad.
“We have a great group with great leaders,” Cook said. “This should be an exciting playoff season.”
