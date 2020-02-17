Oklahoma State freshman forward Kalib Boone earned his first career Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award for helping the Cowboy basketball team take down Kansas State and No. 24 Texas Tech last week.
Boone averaged 11.0 points on a team-high 66.7 percent shooting, and knocked down 14-of-18 free throws (77.8) in helping the Cowboys post their first two-win week in league play.
Against the Red Raiders, the 6-foot-9 Boone scored a game-high 16 points and drew a game-high eight fouls – the most by an OSU player this year. He converted 12 of 14 free throws, which are the most by a Cowboy since February of 2018. Inside the last 25 seconds, Boone blocked a key shot and converted a free throw to preserve the win.
Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle took home Big 12 Player of the Week honors. Boone and Doolittle will square off on Saturday in Gallagher-Iba Arena in the year’s second installment of the Phillips 66 Bedlam series.
