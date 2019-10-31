Marcus Watson still remains suspended from the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
Cowboy coach Mike Boynton reiterated that point when he addressed the media Wednesday afternoon. It was the first time he has discussed Watson since the news broke Saturday that he is suspended from team activities.
The third-year coach was asked if he had any new information regarding Watson.
“No, I know exactly what’s been published publicly,” Boynton said. “It’s an unfortunate situation, but at this point, that’s all we have.”
A protective order was filed against the OSU freshman on Oct. 21. The person who filed the complaint did so as a “victim of rape.”
The investigation continues, but Watson is no longer taking part in team activities as it prepares for Friday night’s exhibition game.
“Obviously, being a basketball player here is a big privilege,” Boynton said. “It’s a great honor for me to be the coach here. We have conversations about things like this being potential issues all the time. It’s a process we try to touch on from the moment they arrive on campus and they’re not always avoidable. Unfortunately, we found ourselves here and at this point, we’ll just deal with the information as we get it.
“… I’m always worried about the program. But with suspensions themselves, you have to deal with things as they come. I don’t keep count. I’m not trying to say if this happens again, we did this the last time, so let’s sweep it under the rug and keep it quiet. No. I’m going to come up here, look you guys in the face and be honest and tell you what I know, and we’re going to deal with it as we have the right information.”
Boynton was asked Wednesday if the Watson situation was a Title IX situation.
“I believe so, but I don’t want to speak out of turn,” Boynton said. “I’m obviously not involved in that process. Obviously, first there is the legal side, and I don’t know if those things happen concurrently or one happens then the other, but I’m sure that will be something that comes up.
“… It’s already out of my hands,” Boynton added. “I don’t know if that further takes it out of my hands. Once it’s out of my hands, it’s out of my hands, right? The legal side is ongoing now. As more information comes, and if it continues through Title IX, obviously I still wouldn’t be involved either.”
